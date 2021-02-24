Ruse brothers lead Freeman to win over JCC

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You could just feel the momentum starting to change a little and that three settled us down and started a run of our own," McLaughlin said. "Taylan Vetrovsky hit a three a couple possessions later."

Freeman's offense was led by the Ruse brothers. Carter Ruse and Holden Ruse both had 20 points each for the Falcons while Josiah Wallman had 12 points, Taylan Vetrovsky had five points and Carter Niles and Wyatt Currie had three points each.

Calvin Antholz led JCC with 15 points while Trey Holthus had 13 points, Hunter Haughton had nine points, Rodrigo Rivera had four and Cameron Schuster had three.

McLaughlin said he gives JCC a lot of credit for how they play the game.

"They play hard and did a lot of good things, but our kids felt like they took their best shot and really gained confidence as the game went along," McLaughlin said. "I think JCC does a lot of really good actions on offense and our defense had to step up as the game went along. I thought we really engaged and played at a high level in the fourth quarter."

Freeman is now 19-4 on the season and will play Tri County at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Freeman High School in the subdistrict final. Both Freeman and Tri County will play in a district final game next week regardless of Thursday's outcome.