Ruse brothers lead Freeman to win over JCC

ADAMS -- A strong start and a strong finish propelled Freeman to a win over Johnson County Central in the semifinals of the C2-1 Subdistrict Tournament on Tuesday.
The Falcons, who are the No. 1 seed in the district, defeated JCC 63-43 and will now play Tri County on Thursday in the subdistrict final.
Freeman Coach Jim McLaughlin said it was a really good night for his team, citing 12 assists on their 17 made field goals, 17 of 34 from the floor and 22 of 25 from the free throw line -- including 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter.
"I thought we played really well tonight and that is exciting for this time of year," McLaughlin said. "The kids work really hard to play the game the right way and that is important to us. We stress good defense and collectively rebounding and sharing the ball."
Freeman jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter against JCC and maintained a 27-18 lead at half time. The Falcons extended their lead to 42-30 in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth quarter for the 63-43 win.
McLaughlin said he thought a big moment in the game was at the start of the third quarter when JCC scored on their first two possessions to cut the lead to five, but a quick basket by Holden Ruse and a three pointer from Josiah Wallman extended the lead back to 10.
"You could just feel the momentum starting to change a little and that three settled us down and started a run of our own," McLaughlin said. "Taylan Vetrovsky hit a three a couple possessions later."
Freeman's offense was led by the Ruse brothers. Carter Ruse and Holden Ruse both had 20 points each for the Falcons while Josiah Wallman had 12 points, Taylan Vetrovsky had five points and Carter Niles and Wyatt Currie had three points each.
Calvin Antholz led JCC with 15 points while Trey Holthus had 13 points, Hunter Haughton had nine points, Rodrigo Rivera had four and Cameron Schuster had three.
McLaughlin said he gives JCC a lot of credit for how they play the game.
"They play hard and did a lot of good things, but our kids felt like they took their best shot and really gained confidence as the game went along," McLaughlin said. "I think JCC does a lot of really good actions on offense and our defense had to step up as the game went along. I thought we really engaged and played at a high level in the fourth quarter."
Freeman is now 19-4 on the season and will play Tri County at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Freeman High School in the subdistrict final. Both Freeman and Tri County will play in a district final game next week regardless of Thursday's outcome.
"Hopefully this is a win we can build off of and we will be excited to face off against Tri County on Thursday," McLaughlin said.