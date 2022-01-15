Sacred Heart girls claim MUDECAS A Division title

For the second year in a row and the seventh time in the last 10 years, the Falls City Sacred Heart girls basketball team is MUDECAS A Division Champions.

Sacred Heart, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, beat top-seeded Johnson-Brock 59-33 in the championship game Friday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz needed just eight points in the game to reach 1,000 career points and she passed that threshold in the first quarter on her way to a game leading 26 points.

Johnson-Brock was able to hang tough in the first quarter. Magdanz opened the game's scoring with a three pointer, but Taryn Ottemann came back with a put back basket for Johnson-Brock to make it 3-2.

A jumper by Eickhoff ignited a 7-0 run for the Irish. Magdanz and Jessica Wertenberger had back-to-back baskets before Magdanz finished the run with two free throws to make it 11-2.

A basket by Brooklyn Behrends and a jumper by Chloe Vice got Johnson-Brock back into it at 11-6. Another basket by Magdanz and a free throw by Vice made it 13-7 after one quarter.

Sacred Heart would start to pull away in the second quarter. Wertenberger got things rolling with a three point play and Eickhoff followed that up with a jumper to make it 18-7.

A basket by Behrends and a three pointer by Ottemann made it 18-12. A three pointer by Magdanz was answered by Behrends' jumper. Magdanz would then score seven straight points to make it 28-14.

DeLanie Witt kept the run going with a basket and Erison Vonderschmidt had a three point play to make it 33-14. A free throw by Johnson-Brock finally ended the 12-0 run, but Voderschmidt ended the second quarter with a basket to make it 35-15 at the half.

Sacred Heart built their lead to 49-23 in the third quarter on their way to the 59-33 win.

In addition to Magdanz' points, Vonderschmidt had 13, Wertenberger had nine, Eickhoff had six, Witt and Lauren Malone had two each and Emma Littrel had one.

Sacred Heart opened the tournament with a win over Lewiston in the first round and a win over Parkview Christian in the second round. The are now 12-3 on the season.

Johnson-Brock was led by Ottemann's nine points while Behrends had eight, Vice had six, Sydnee Nickels had three, Natalie Knippelmeyer, Halle Rasmussen and Kolby Davis had two points each and Laney Knippelmeyer had one point.

Johnson-Brock defeated Meridian in the first round and Southern in the second round on their way to the championship game. They are now 11-3 on the season.

