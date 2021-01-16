Sacred Heart girls win A Division

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

JesssaLynn Hudson and Kamler opened the third quarter with back to back baskets to make it 26-14, but Sacred Heart came back with two baskets from Magdanz and one basket by Vonderschmidt to extend the lead back to 32-14.

Bolte knocked down two free throws to end the Sacred Heart run, but a basket by Eikhoff made it 34-16. A take by Kamler and a jumper by Kadel got BDS back within 14 at 34-20.

Bippes scored for the Irish to get the lead back to 16, but a three pointer by Bolte made it 36-23.

Vonderschmidt scored the next four points for Sacred Heart, but Kadel ended the quarter with a three pointer to make it 40-26 entering the fourth.

Sacred Heart hit a free throw to open the fourth quarter, but a three pointer by Kamler made it 41-29. All but two of the remaining points in the game came from the free throw line. BDS did get their deficit down to nine at 45-36, but never closer as the Irish went on to win 50-38.

Magdanz led the way for Sacred Heart with 20 points while Vonderschmidt had 11, Eikhoff had seven, Wertenberger had five, Bippes had four and Littrel had three.

Kamler led BDS with 15 points while Hudson had nine and Kadel and Bolte had seven each.