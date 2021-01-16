Sacred Heart girls wins MUDECAS title

The Falls City Sacred Heart girls won the MUDECAS A Division Championship Saturday night.
The second-seeded Lady Irish defeated fifth-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley to claim their first MUDECAS title since 2018.
Sacred Heart's tough defense allowed them to jump out to a 16-3 lead in the first quarter.
Erison Vonderschmidt scored the first points of the game and a basket by Olivia Eickhoff and a basket in the post by Rachel Magdanz made it 6-0.
BDS ended the run when Macy Kamer hit a three pointer, but that would be their only points of the quarter.
A take to the hoop by Magdanz, a put back basket by Danielle Bippes and another take to the basket by Vonderschmidt made it 12-3.Eickhoff then scored on a fast break lay up and Emma Littrel finished the first quarter scoring with a basket to make it 16-3.
BDS scored the first six points of the second quarter. Jordan Bolte started the run with a basket and Bryn Kadel followed that up with two free throws. A take to the hoop by Kamler made it 16-9.
Sacred Heart's Jessica Wertenberger ended the run with a basket and Magdanz followed that up with a fast break lay up to make it 20-9. After a free throw from Kamler, Magdanz would end the quarter with six straight points to make it 26-10 at half time.
JesssaLynn Hudson and Kamler opened the third quarter with back to back baskets to make it 26-14, but Sacred Heart came back with two baskets from Magdanz and one basket by Vonderschmidt to extend the lead back to 32-14.
Bolte knocked down two free throws to end the Sacred Heart run, but a basket by Eikhoff made it 34-16. A take by Kamler and a jumper by Kadel got BDS back within 14 at 34-20.
Bippes scored for the Irish to get the lead back to 16, but a three pointer by Bolte made it 36-23.
Vonderschmidt scored the next four points for Sacred Heart, but Kadel ended the quarter with a three pointer to make it 40-26 entering the fourth.
Sacred Heart hit a free throw to open the fourth quarter, but a three pointer by Kamler made it 41-29. All but two of the remaining points in the game came from the free throw line. BDS did get their deficit down to nine at 45-36, but never closer as the Irish went on to win 50-38.
Magdanz led the way for Sacred Heart with 20 points while Vonderschmidt had 11, Eikhoff had seven, Wertenberger had five, Bippes had four and Littrel had three.
Kamler led BDS with 15 points while Hudson had nine and Kadel and Bolte had seven each.
Sacred Heart had finished runner-up at MUDECAS the last two years after having a run of four straight A Division Championships from 2015-2028. The Irish improve to 15-0 on the season while BDS falls to 9-5.