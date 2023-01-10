Sacred Heart shuts down Diller-Odell in MUDECAS opener

Falls City Sacred Heart pulled away from Diller-Odell to win 49-36 Monday night in the first round of the MUDECAS Girls Tournament.

Sacred Heart, the No. 3 seed in the A Division, advances to a semifinal game on Thursday against second-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley at 3:30 p.m. at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Karli Heidemann and Baileigh Vilda got early baskets for Diller-Odell to give themselves a 4-3 lead, but the Irish ended the first quarter on a 8-3 run to take a 13-6 lead after one.

Delanie Witt and Daycee Witt had three pointers during that first quarter run while Macy Keller also his a jumper for the Irish. Diller-Odell's Myleigh Weers finished the quarter with a jumper for the Griffins.

Weers then opened the second quarter with a steal and a lay up and then Keira Hennerberg scored off an assist from Weers to make it 13-10.

Two free throws by Sacred Heart's Delanie Witt extended the lead to five, but a three pointer by Tatum Schroeder got Diller-Odell within two at 15-13.

Sacred Heart went on a 7-0 run highlighted by a fast break lay up by Wertenberger and a three pointer by Delanie Witt to make it 22-13.

Weers finished the half strong for Diller-Odell with three pointer and two steals for lay ups to get the Griffins back within two at 22-20. Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff had a fast break lay up to end the quarter, making it 24-20 at the half.

Heidemann opened the second half with a basket in the post, but the rest of the third quarter belonged to the Irish. They came back with a 13-0 run to open a 37-22 lead. Delanie Witt and Daycee Witt highlighted the run with a three pointer each while Keller also had a jumper. The rest of the scoring came from the free throw line.

Heidemann finished the third quarter with a free throw and Weers opened the fourth quarter with three straight points to get the Griffins back within 11 at 37-26.

Weers had eight more points down the stretch for Diller-Odell, but Sacred Heart was successful from the free throw line, allowing them to hang on for the 49-36 win.

DeLanie Witt had 18 points for the Irish while Daycee Witt had nine, Wertenberger had eight, Keller had six and Eickhoff and Jentry Lechtenberg had four.

Diller-Odell was led by Weers' 22 points while Keidemann had five, Hennerberg had four, Tatum Schroeder had three and Baileigh Vilda had two.

Diller-Odell will play a consolation game at 8:30 p.m. Friday night against Southern at Beatrice Middle School.

Southern falls to BDS

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley is the No. 2 seed in the MUDECAS A Division and they opened up with a 61-27 win over seventh-seeded Southern.

Southern was dealt a tough hand as they lost their top scorer, Callie Cooper, to an ACL injury this past Saturday.

Scoring was tough to come by for the Raiders, but they battled BDS to a 9-9 tie after one quarter. All nine of Southern's points came from Kendrea Troxel.

BDS outscored Southern 18-2 in the second quarter to take a 27-11 lead at the half and then extended their lead to 46-18 in the third quarter on their way to the 61-27 win.

Jess Hudson led BDS with 15 points while Hannah Miller had 13, Hallie Hoins had eight, Hanna Kadel had six, Campbell Bohling and Malory Dickson had four each, and Ashley Schlegel, Kinzley Bohling, Hayley Sliva and Lynley Swartzendruber had two each.

Troxel had 20 points for Southern while Alaina Klover had four and Jenna Forney had three.

Hack attack

There was a lot of hacking going on early at the MUDECAS Tournament and it wasn't all on the court.

A coughing attack emerged amongst the spectators in the crowd during the first game played. The culprit is said to have been a training exercise conducted by the Beatrice Police Department in the basement of the City Auditorium that involved pepper spray.

Officials opened doors and turned on fans to help resolve the problem. The coughing subsided as the evening went on.

Johnson-Brock beats Freeman

Johnson-Brock is the top seed in the MUDECAS A Division and they took care of business against eighth-seeded Freeman 46-31 Monday night.

Johnson-Brock led 12-9 after one quarter and 19-10 at half time. Freeman got all the way back within four in the third quarter, but still trailed 27-21 going into the fourth. Johnson-Brock then pulled away for the 46-31 win.

Johnson-Brock was led by Taryn Ottemann, Chloe Vice and Brookly Behrends with nine points each. Natalie Knippelmeyer had eight, Brooklyn Buchmeier had six, Halle Rasmussen had three and Anna Lillenas had two.

Freeman was led by Jordy Pella's nine points while Ruby Hindera had seven, Paige Mahler had six, Dakota Haner had four and Brooklyn Veerhusen and Lexi Winkle had one each.

Johnson-Brock will play in a semifinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Beatrice City Auditorium against the winner of Monday's late game between fourth-seeded Parkview Christian and fifth-seeded Sterling.

Freeman will play in a consolation game at 7 p.m. Friday night at Beatrice Middle School against the loser of Parkview Christian and Sterling.

Exeter-Milligan, Meridian, reach B Division semis

Exeter-Milligan and Meridian reached the semifinals of the MUDECAS B Division.

Sixth-Seeded Exeter-Milligan beat third-seeded Johnson County Central to advance to the semis and second-seeded Meridian defeated seventh-seeded Pawnee City to advance.

Exeter-Milligan and Meridian will face off at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Beatrice Middle School. JCC and Pawnee City will play in a consolation game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Beatrice Middle School.

EXETER-MILLIGAN 41, JCC 19 Exeter-Milligan 10 4 15 12 -- 41 JCC 6 6 1 6 -- 19 Exeter-Milligan -- Pribyl 2, Papik 3, Krupicka 10, Staskal 9, Oldehoeft 7, Kanode 6, Turrubiates 2, Swanson 2 JCC -- Lubben 8, Su. Rother 6, Schuster 3, Cabrales 2 MERIDIAN 57, PAWNEE CITY 15 Meridian 14 14 21 8 --57 Pawnee City 6 4 1 4 --15 Meridian-- Stewart 4, Paul 2, Filipi 4, Hofstetter 10, Schwisow 2, Ward 14, Sobotka 8, A Dimas 7, M Dimas 3, Rut 3 Pawnee City -- E Lytle 2, Pierce 4, Gottula 2, Maloley 1, Blecha 4, M Lytle 2