SCC sports seasons finally underway

The Southeast Community College basketball seasons are well underway after a long delay due to COVID-19.
The SCC men, who are nationally ranked No. 13 in the NJCAA Division II, defeated York College JV 134-72 Tuesday at the Truman Sports Complex in Beatrice.
The Storm built a 61-40 lead in the first half before coasting to the win, improving their record to 5-1 on the season.
Will McCoy led the way for SCC with 29 points while Jackson Townsend came off the bench to score 19 points. Kofi Hamilton had 18 points, Brady Ideus had 17 points, Tyson Lewis and Much Biel had 16 points each, Blake Brewster had 11 points and Isaiah Banks-Thompson had six points.
Hamilton had 11 rebounds while Brewster and Trey Hepburn had 10 reboudns each. Hepburn also had 13 assists.
The Storm had previously beat York College JV 113-88 on Feb. 5. They also previously beat Kansas City Kansas 89-82, Peru State JV 93-63 and Concordia JV 96-94. Their lone loss came to McCook Community College 108-74.
SCC home game attendance is restricted to persons on an SCC pass list. There has been three cancellations and/or postponements.
The SCC men will be in action again on Thursday when they host Kansas City Kansas.
The SCC women are off to a 4-3 start. Their last game was a 98-50 win at York College JV on Tuesday. They had previously beat Concordia University JV 76-59 on Monday.
In that win over Concordia, Hunter Hartshorn came off the bench to score 19 points while Ally Stewart had 17 points, Jayden Widener had 14 points and Courtney Hanson had 11 points. Macy Scott had six points, Tasha Wolken had four points, Jayse Koehler had three points and Josiee Sobotka had two points.
Stewart also had 10 rebounds and five steals for the Lady Storm.
SCC has also split two games with Otero. They lost their first game 66-44, but came back the next day to win 77-76. They also had a season opening win over Southwestern 69-55. Their other two losses were a 72-44 loss to Johnson County CC and a 75-53 setback to McCook CC.
The Lady Storm will be in action again on Friday when they host Midland University.
The SCC volleyball team has also started a season after having their fall season postponed. They are off to a 2-4 start. They opened their season with a 3-0 sweep of Hesstong before getting swept by Barton.
The Lady Storm then traveled to a tournament in McCook Community College last weekend and lost their first two matches 3-0 to Seward County CC and Colby County CC.
On Saturday, SCC won their first match over Dodge City in four sets 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13.
Channing Holm led the way for the Storm with 11 kills while Kylee Rasmussen had eight kills, Kume Thichuong had seven kills, Kaitlyn Lorenzen had six kills, Anna Grace Weed had two kills and Nadia VanSlyke had one kill.