SCC sports seasons finally underway

In that win over Concordia, Hunter Hartshorn came off the bench to score 19 points while Ally Stewart had 17 points, Jayden Widener had 14 points and Courtney Hanson had 11 points. Macy Scott had six points, Tasha Wolken had four points, Jayse Koehler had three points and Josiee Sobotka had two points.

Stewart also had 10 rebounds and five steals for the Lady Storm.

SCC has also split two games with Otero. They lost their first game 66-44, but came back the next day to win 77-76. They also had a season opening win over Southwestern 69-55. Their other two losses were a 72-44 loss to Johnson County CC and a 75-53 setback to McCook CC.

The Lady Storm will be in action again on Friday when they host Midland University.

The SCC volleyball team has also started a season after having their fall season postponed. They are off to a 2-4 start. They opened their season with a 3-0 sweep of Hesstong before getting swept by Barton.

The Lady Storm then traveled to a tournament in McCook Community College last weekend and lost their first two matches 3-0 to Seward County CC and Colby County CC.

On Saturday, SCC won their first match over Dodge City in four sets 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13.