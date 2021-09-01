Schwisow glad to pick the ball up for Lady O

WAHOO — Riley Schwisow doesn't have to look very far for motivation when she's in the circle.
The eight teammates joining her on the field stir a different kind of excitement for Beatrice's senior pitcher.
"My defense behind me, the bats going ..." Schwisow said. "I love these girls, I love our team, our team chemistry is amazing, and I just know I have the girls behind my back and that just pushes me to do my best."
Schwisow was at her best Tuesday against unbeaten Wahoo.
In a game featuring two teams likely to be in the Class B top 10 later this week, Schwisow struck out nine batters and allowed only four hits in the Lady Orange's 6-0 victory. She walked zero and was quickly ahead in counts all evening.
The things Schwisow has been doing well in recent games, her coach said, showed up in a key Trailblazer Conference game.
"She's been throwing pretty good, hitting spots, mixing up inside (and) out, up (and) down," Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said. "You saw it here. She's popping the ball pretty good on the inside part of the plate, and getting the changeup and the curveball outside, and mixing a rise ball and a drop ball."
Schwisow had a strong Wahoo (8-1) offense guessing at the plate. The senior was Beatrice's No. 2 pitcher last year behind Rylee Pangborn, who has since graduated.
And though pitching is not her first love — "Not a pitcher at heart," she said. "I love third base." — Schwisow is more than willing to step in and help the Lady Orange (7-3) in any way she can.
She worked on it heading into the season, has seen an uptick in velocity and continues to work on hitting spots.
It's a sacrifice her team values greatly.
"Knowing that she needed to be the pitcher on the team, she has focused a little more on it again the last year, and you can see what's happening with her focus on it," Lytle said. "She's a heck of an athlete."
Beatrice's offense spotted its pitcher a run before she delivered a first-inning pitch. Then Beatrice created some breathing room with four runs in the sixth, an inning that was sparked by Schwisow's double. A squeeze bunt, and back-to-back-back hits by Laney Workman, Jane DeBoer and Jaidyn Vanschoiack made up the big inning.
"This was huge," Schwisow said. "They beat us in conference championship last year, which was the the first one in Trailblazer Conference, so we wanted it really bad. Last year we played them four times and it was always back and forth."
Around the bases
* Pitcher Autumn Iversen and the Warrior defense ran into trouble in the sixth inning, but outside of that, the Wahoo junior ace was strong. She allowed 10 hits — many of those late in the game — and struck out six.
Iversen's arm will certainly keep Wahoo, which already has a strong offense, in games this fall.
* Lincoln Southeast started the season 1-7, but the Knights got a much-needed doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Pius X (7-6 and 13-4) on Tuesday night at Doris Bair Complex.
Maggie Helms' RBI sac fly in the first game proved to be the difference, and then the Knights got the bats rolling in the nightcap.
Other Sunland scores
Softball
Crete 4, Fairbury 2
Milford 12, Wilber-Clatonia 9
Norris 9, Blair 1
Volleyball
Crete def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-10, 25-19 (2-0)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21 (2-1)
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11 (3-2)
Fairbury def. Milford, 25-23, 25-27, 26-24, 25-13 (3-1)
Falls City SH def. Tri County, 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 (3-0)
HTRS def. Lewiston, 25-12, 25-13, 25-19 (3-0)
Mead def. JCC, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 (3-0)
Meridian def. Deshler, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Meridian def. Red Cloud, 23-25, 25-11, 25-11 (2-1)
Sterling def. Freeman, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 (3-0)