Schwisow pitches, powers Lady O to win

ELKHORN -- Riley Schwisow powered the Beatrice softball team to victory Tuesday both in the circle and at the plate.

The Lady O defeated Elkhorn North 6-0 in Elkhorn, improving their record to 4-1 on the season.

Riley Schwisow pitched all seven innings for Beatrice, giving up no runs on six hits while striking out 16 and walking four. She also blasted two home runs in the game.

The Lady O bounced out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Avery Barnard led off the game by getting hit by a pitch. She stole second and then scored on Paisley Belding's RBI single. Schwisow then blasted her first home run of the game, a two-run shot to make it 3-0.

Beatrice wouldn't score again until the top of the fourth. Lucy DeBoer and Mary Ellen Zapata led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Brooke Gleason, who came into run for Lucy DeBoer, eventually scored on Jane DeBoer's ground out, making it 4-0. Avery Barnard's RBI double later in the inning would make it 5-0.

Schwisow then blasted a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to make it 6-0.

Elkhorn North left runners at second and third in the bottom of the fifth inning and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, making the final score 6-0.

In addition to Schwisow's two home runs, Barnard had a double while Belding, Delanie Roeder, Alexa Jelinek, Lucy DeBoer, Zapata and Jane DeBoer had a single each.

The Beatrice softball team will be in action again on Thursday when they host Bennington at 6:30 p.m at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Norris falls to Crete

The Norris softball team hosted Crete on Tuesday and fell 9-6. The Lady Titans had a 6-3 lead in the game, but gave up six runs in the sixth inning.

Alexis Bischoff had a double and two singles in the game while Autumn Schoen had a home run, a single and three RBI's. Sage Burbach and Alexis Bryant had a double and a single each, Brenli Solano had a double, Riane Hicks had two singles and Maisie Brown had one single.

Reese Behrends pitched the first six innings for Norris while Solano pitched the last inning.

Norris is now 1-2 on the season and will host Lincoln Northwest on Thursday.

Other Sunland scores

FCEMF 13, Fairbury 6

Auburn 8, Wilber-Clatonia 7