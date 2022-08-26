Schwisow's walk-off homer lifts Lady O to win

The Beatrice softball team was down to their final out, but senior Riley Schwisow was able to come through again.

Schwisow blasted a walk-off three run home run to lift the Lady O to a 7-6 win over Bennington Thursday night at Kiwanis Field at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The win improves Beatrice's record to 5-1 on the season.

Beatrice was trailing 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Jane DeBoer gave them hope when she led off the inning with a single. Brooke Gleason was able to reach on a fielder's choice, putting runners at first and second.

Avery Barnard's fly out advanced Jane DeBoer to third, but Bennington would get the second out of the inning on a line out.

That brought up Riley Schwisow who, with a 1-1 count, blasted a home run over the center field fence, giving Beatrice the 7-6 win.

Head coach Gary Lytle said it was a no-doubter when it came off the bat.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," Lytle said. "We always have total confidence in Riley if she's given a chance with runners on base and she put a lick on that one. She just clobbered it."

Lytle said he was proud of the rest of the team for setting up the situation. Jane DeBoer originally made an out to lead off the inning, but was given a second chance when it was determined Bennington had an illegal player. She came through with a single.

Brooke Gleason's hard shot to the third baseman was too much for Bennington to handle, giving the Lady O two base runners.

"Then Avery (Barnard) and Callie (Schwisow) both put the ball on the bat pretty good, but they just hit it in places where Bennington could make a play," Lytle said. "But Riley was able to come through for us."

Lytle said it was an encouraging finish to an otherwise sloppy game.

"We had four or five errors on the night," Lytle said. "To be able to have an opportunity to win at the end and being able to come through shows a lot about the character of these kids. They don't give up and they have a lot of faith in themselves. Good teams find ways to win when when your not having your best night."

Schwisow was able to also pick up the win in the circle despite the sloppy defense. She pitched all seven innings, giving up six runs (one earned) on 11 hits. She struck out five and walked three.

Lytle said Schwisow would prefer playing third base rather than pitch.

"But she's willing to do what's best for the team," Lytle said. "And I'll go ahead and say it, she'll probably end up being one of the best pitchers in Class B this year. She had a lot of ability, she's hard working and has a great attitude. There's a lot of good things to be said about a kid like that."

Lytle has also been happy with the play of his other senior, Avery Barnard, who had a single, a walk and two runs scored.

"Avery has been really consistent," Lytle said "Through the first six games, she's hit the ball very well and played well defensively. The leadership we are getting from our two seniors has been crucial."

Jane DeBoer had two singles in the game while Paisley Belding, Sadie Hereth, Delanie Roeder and Lucy DeBoer had a single each.

Beatrice will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the LPS Invite in Lincoln. Lytle said he's happy with the 5-1 start, but knows there's improvements that need to be made.

"We hit better (against Bennington), but I'm still not happy with where we're at offensively," Lytle said. "We're better than what we've shown. Defensively, other than last night, we have been pretty consistent and clean. We thought before the year started we had a good group of kids. We'll see how they continue to mesh as the year goes and I think we have a good chance to be decent by the end of the year."

Other Sunland softball scores Ashland-Greenwood 8, Freeman 5 HAC 9, Fairbury 5 Ord 14, Fairbury 7 Southern/Diller-Odell 11, Falls City 6 Norris 15, Lincoln NW 2