SE Nebraska All-Star games get canceled

The Southeast Nebraska All-Star basketball and volleyball games that are annually played in June at Southeast Community College have been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Despite the cancellations, rosters were still formulated for the three games and event organizers would still like to recognize those athletes.
The approximate boundaries for the all-star games are Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East and the Kansas border to the south.
The teams are divided by Highway 77 and are identified as the East and West teams. Overy forty high schools were invited to make nominations for their squads.
Each team was chosen by nominations submitted by their Southeast Nebraska coaches. The nominations were then screened by this year's all star coaches. The usual protocol for the coaches is to select 12 players and four alternates. This year, all 16 players will be recognized.
The head coach for the East All-Star boys basketball team would have been Sterling's Andy Saathoff while Freeman's Jim McLaughlin assisted. The head coach for the West All-Star boys basketball team would have been Fairbury's Travis Steinhoff while Fairbury's Trent Simpson assisted.
The head coach for the East All-Star girls basketball team would have been Waverly's John Cockerill while Pawnee City's Dani Niss assisted. The head coach for West All-Star girls basketball team would have been Sutton's Josh Rapp while Centennial's Jake Polk would have assisted.
The head coach fro the East All-Star volleyball team would have been HTRS' Kara Engles while Lourdes CC's Kylie Hein assisted. The head coach for the West All-Star volleyball team would have been Thayer Central's Cody Dunlap while Superior's Kelsea Blevins assisted.
The rosters for all six teams are as follows:
East boys basketball all-stars
Josh Lambert, Auburn
Mason Crawford, Falls City
Tyler Witt, Falls City SH
Trey Yates, Freeman
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock
Eli Waring, JCC
Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra
Peyton Murphy, Beatrice
TJ Mawhiney, Pawnee City
CJ Hughes, Auburn
Noah Stoddard, Waverly
Isaiah Lockard, HTRS
Alternates
Jarrot Simon, Falls City SH
Trent Hammond, Palmyra
Kade Bredemeier, Falls City SH
Jackson Junker, Palmyra
West boys basketball all-stars
Josiah Gardiner, Crete
Jared Nunnenkamp, Heartland
Theo Hughes, Seward
Hunter Healey, Superior
Chance Amundson, Fairbury
Wyatt Mach, Sandy Creek
Jacob Haight, Sutton
Adam Roth, Deshler
Bret Cole, Fairbury
Dana Hobbs, McCool Junction
Bradyn Whittington, Wilber-Clatonia
Krayten Uher, Tri County
Alternates
Nolan Weber, BDS
Jackson Gilbert, Superior
Izayah Morris, Fillmore Central
Parker Stroup, Seward
East girls basketball all-stars
Carley Leners, Beatrice
Julia Martin, Waverly
Taryn Tracy, Norris
Addie Barnard, Beatrice
Ellie Bream, Waverly
Carissa Allen, HTRS
Olivia Aden, Beatrice
Emily Swanson, Diller-Odell
Addison Dorn, Freeman
Colby Thies, Sterling
Mckenzie Witt, Falls City SH
Libby Baumert, Lourdes CC
Alternates
Hannah Clary, Falls City
Krista Menninga, Pawnee City
Sam Pester, Syracuse
Kambree Singleton, Southern
West girls basketball all-stars
Regan Alfs, BDS
Hunter Hartshorn, Centennial
Anna Sluka, Exeter-Milligan
Sara Huss, Fairbury
Jaelle Johnson, Fairbury
Macy Scott, Fillmore Central
Odessa Ohrt, Heartland
Josiee Sobotka, Meridian
Hallie Miller, Superior
Sydney Havel, Thayer Central
Natalia Dick, York
Alternates
Cora DeBoer, Fairbury
Stephanie Meyer, Thayer Central
Megan Tinsley, Wilber-Clatonia
East volleyball all-stars
Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell
Lauren Nanninga, HTRS
Carrie Beethe, JCC
Lauren Meyer, Syracuse
Mariah Allen, Beatrice
Annika Evans, Waverly
Ainsley Esser, Lourdes CC
Hailey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock
Lainey Stukenholtz, Auburn
Mollie Grosshans, Waverly
Kylie Kalin, HTRS
Elaina Madison, Lourdes CC
Alternates
Natalie Boyer, Freeman
Abby Plouzek, Waverly
Izzy Denniston, Nebraska City
Atley Carey Waverly
West volleyball all-stars
Kalynn Meyer, Superior
Hallie Theis, Fillmore Central
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland
Karigan Drudik, Lawrence-Nelson
Halle Pribyl, Meridian
Neveah Stauffer, Milford
Addison Smith, Seward
Jayla Policky, Milford
Trisha Hayes, Superior
Madalyn Crouse, Thayer Central
Erin Schmidt, Fillmore Central
Lydia Rogers, Sutton
Alternates
Allison Kroeker, Heartland
Taylor Harrington, Lawrence-Nelson
Emma Schnakenberg, Superior
Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, Centennial
