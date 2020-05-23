SE Nebraska All-Star games get canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Southeast Nebraska All-Star basketball and volleyball games that are annually played in June at Southeast Community College have been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Despite the cancellations, rosters were still formulated for the three games and event organizers would still like to recognize those athletes.

The approximate boundaries for the all-star games are Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East and the Kansas border to the south.

The teams are divided by Highway 77 and are identified as the East and West teams. Overy forty high schools were invited to make nominations for their squads.

Each team was chosen by nominations submitted by their Southeast Nebraska coaches. The nominations were then screened by this year's all star coaches. The usual protocol for the coaches is to select 12 players and four alternates. This year, all 16 players will be recognized.

The head coach for the East All-Star boys basketball team would have been Sterling's Andy Saathoff while Freeman's Jim McLaughlin assisted. The head coach for the West All-Star boys basketball team would have been Fairbury's Travis Steinhoff while Fairbury's Trent Simpson assisted.