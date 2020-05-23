You are the owner of this article.
SE Nebraska All-Star games get canceled
The Southeast Nebraska All-Star basketball and volleyball games that are annually played in June at Southeast Community College have been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. 

Despite the cancellations, rosters were still formulated for the three games and event organizers would still like to recognize those athletes.

The approximate boundaries for the all-star games are Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East and the Kansas border to the south.

The teams are divided by Highway 77 and are identified as the East and West teams.  Overy forty high schools were invited to make nominations for their squads.

Each team was chosen by nominations submitted by their Southeast Nebraska coaches. The nominations were then screened by this year's all star coaches. The usual protocol for the coaches is to select 12 players and four alternates. This year, all 16 players will be recognized.

The head coach for the East All-Star boys basketball team would have been Sterling's Andy Saathoff while Freeman's Jim McLaughlin assisted. The head coach for the West All-Star boys basketball team would have been Fairbury's Travis Steinhoff while Fairbury's Trent Simpson assisted.

The head coach for the East All-Star girls basketball team would have been Waverly's John Cockerill while Pawnee City's Dani Niss assisted. The head coach for West All-Star girls basketball team would have been Sutton's Josh Rapp while Centennial's Jake Polk would have assisted. 

The head coach fro the East All-Star volleyball team would have been HTRS' Kara Engles while Lourdes CC's Kylie Hein assisted. The head coach for the West All-Star volleyball team would have been Thayer Central's Cody Dunlap while Superior's Kelsea Blevins assisted.

The rosters for all six teams are as follows:

East boys basketball all-stars

Josh Lambert, Auburn

Mason Crawford, Falls City

Tyler Witt, Falls City SH

Trey Yates, Freeman

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock

Eli Waring, JCC

Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra

Peyton Murphy, Beatrice

TJ Mawhiney, Pawnee City

CJ Hughes, Auburn

Noah Stoddard, Waverly

Isaiah Lockard, HTRS

Alternates

Jarrot Simon, Falls City SH

Trent Hammond, Palmyra

Kade Bredemeier, Falls City SH

Jackson Junker, Palmyra

West boys basketball all-stars

Josiah Gardiner, Crete

Jared Nunnenkamp, Heartland

Theo Hughes, Seward

Hunter Healey, Superior

Chance Amundson, Fairbury

Wyatt Mach, Sandy Creek

Jacob Haight, Sutton

Adam Roth, Deshler

Bret Cole, Fairbury

Dana Hobbs, McCool Junction

Bradyn Whittington, Wilber-Clatonia

Krayten Uher, Tri County

Alternates

Nolan Weber, BDS

Jackson Gilbert, Superior

Izayah Morris, Fillmore Central

Parker Stroup, Seward

East girls basketball all-stars

Carley Leners, Beatrice

Julia Martin, Waverly

Taryn Tracy, Norris

Addie Barnard, Beatrice

Ellie Bream, Waverly

Carissa Allen, HTRS

Olivia Aden, Beatrice

Emily Swanson, Diller-Odell

Addison Dorn, Freeman

Colby Thies, Sterling

Mckenzie Witt, Falls City SH

Libby Baumert, Lourdes CC

Alternates

Hannah Clary, Falls City

Krista Menninga, Pawnee City

Sam Pester, Syracuse

Kambree Singleton, Southern

West girls basketball all-stars

Regan Alfs, BDS

Hunter Hartshorn, Centennial

Anna Sluka, Exeter-Milligan

Sara Huss, Fairbury

Jaelle Johnson, Fairbury

Macy Scott, Fillmore Central

Odessa Ohrt, Heartland

Josiee Sobotka, Meridian

Hallie Miller, Superior

Sydney Havel, Thayer Central

Natalia Dick, York

Alternates

Cora DeBoer, Fairbury

Stephanie Meyer, Thayer Central

Megan Tinsley, Wilber-Clatonia

East volleyball all-stars

Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell

Lauren Nanninga, HTRS

Carrie Beethe, JCC

Lauren Meyer, Syracuse

Mariah Allen, Beatrice

Annika Evans, Waverly

Ainsley Esser, Lourdes CC

Hailey Sandfort, Johnson-Brock

Lainey Stukenholtz, Auburn

Mollie Grosshans, Waverly

Kylie Kalin, HTRS

Elaina Madison, Lourdes CC

Alternates

Natalie Boyer, Freeman

Abby Plouzek, Waverly

Izzy Denniston, Nebraska City

Atley Carey Waverly

West volleyball all-stars

Kalynn Meyer, Superior

Hallie Theis, Fillmore Central

Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland

Karigan Drudik, Lawrence-Nelson

Halle Pribyl, Meridian

Neveah Stauffer, Milford

Addison Smith, Seward

Jayla Policky, Milford

Trisha Hayes, Superior

Madalyn Crouse, Thayer Central

Erin Schmidt, Fillmore Central

Lydia Rogers, Sutton

Alternates

Allison Kroeker, Heartland

Taylor Harrington, Lawrence-Nelson

Emma Schnakenberg, Superior

Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, Centennial

