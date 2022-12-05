Second half surge lifts Griffins to win over HTRS

ODELL -- The one-two punch of Cooper Morgan and Kaden Sutton propelled Diller-Odell to a win over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Friday night.

Morgan had 20 points and Sutton had 13 points in a 40-24 win at Diller-Odell High School, improving the Griffins record to 1-1 on the season.

Morgan scored all six points for Diller-Odell in the first quarter while HTRS' Brogan Dunlap and Brandt Leech had a basket each, making it 6-4 after one quarter.

Leech opened the second quarter with a basket to tie it up, but a free throw by Morgan and three straight points by Sutton made it 11-6.

A jumper by Dunlap was answered by a basket from Sutton in the post to make it 13-8. Another basket by Leech made it a three point game again, but Diller-Odell's Braydin Wendland knocked down a jumper to make it 15-10.

After a basket by HTRS, Morgan scored the last points of the first half, making it 17-12 at the half.

The Griffins pulled away with a 8-0 run to start the third quarter. Morgan started the run with two free throws and Sutton followed that up with four straight points. Morgan finished the run with a take to the basket, making it 25-12.

HTRS' Hunter Bohling finally ended the run with a steal and lay up, but Morgan and Sutton finished the third quarter with a basket each, making it 29-14.

Sutton opened the fourth quarter with a basket, but HTRS' Arthur Penisson came back with three free throws to make it 31-17. Diller-Odell's Callan McKinney connected with a three pointer to extend the lead back to 34-17.

A free throw by Penisson and a put back basket by Bohling made it a 14 points game, but four straight points by Morgan made it 38-20.

Free throws down the stretch and a jumper by TJ Vitosh would make the final score 40-24.

In addition to Morgan and Sutton's offensive output, Mckinney had three points while Wendland and Vitosh has two points each.

HTRS was led by Penisson's eight points while Leech had seven, Dunlap and Bohling had four points each and Davis had one point.

Diller-Odell will return to action again on Tuesday when they host Thayer Central. HTRS falls to 0-1 on the season and will travel to Lewiston on Tuesday.

Orangemen, Lady O sweep openers

The Beatrice boys and girls basketball teams coasted to wins in their season openers at Nebraska City on Friday.

The boys beat the Pioneers 57-27 while the girls won their game 54-10.

The Orangemen jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and led 26-14 at the half. They extended the lead to 40-20 after three quarters before going on to win 50-27.

Crew Meints led the way for Beatrice with 15 points while Tucker Timmerman had 10 points, Treyson Russell had nine points, Dominik Salazar and Shelton Crawford had eight points each, Dawson Loomis had four points and Trevin Lang had three points.

The Lady O jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 35-4 at the half. The led 49-7 after three quarters before going on to win 54-10.

Addie Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 22 points while Riley Schwisow had eight, Ellie Jurgens had seven, Avery Barnard had five, Kiera Busboom had four and Annie Gleason, Annika Glynn and Breanna Chapman had two each.

Both the Beatrice boys and girls teams are 1-0 on the season and will return to action on Thursday when they host Crete.

Other Sunland basketball scores Boys FREEMAN 51, SUTTON 15 Sutton 2 2 5 6 -- 15 Freeman 26 8 13 4 -- 51 Sutton--Hendon 7, Bergen 2, Perrien 2, Baumert 3, Ohrt 1. Freeman--Ruse 16, Jurgens 3, Jennings 5, Delhay 4, H. Vetrovsky 5, T. Vetrivsky 15, Niles 3. NORRIS 54, GI NORTHWEST 44 GI Northwest 13 11 11 9 -- 44 Norris 13 13 14 14 -- 54 GI Northwest--Weigert 5, Wolfe 6, C. Jensen 2, L. Jensen 2, H. Jensen 2, Keene 11, Bykerk 8, Garrett 8. Norris--Klein 8, Godtel 5, Bornschlegl 11, Boesiger 18, Colson 6, Wubbels 6. More boys scores Falls City SH 64, Sterling 33 Palmyra 64, Southern 53 Fairbury 45, Fillmore Central 44 HTRS 69, Weeping Water 51 Tri County 43, JCC 40 Girls JOHNSON CO.-CENTRAL 50, MEAD 27 Mead 2 7 8 10 -- 27 Johnson Co.-Central 15 9 16 10 -- 50 Mead--Georgoulopaulus 3, Munter 22, Ferguson 2. Johnson Co. Central--Cabrales 8, Sterup 9, Rother 8, Klein 3, Lubben 8, Beethe 14. SOUTHERN 43, PALMYRA 37 Palmyra 5 14 9 9 -- 37 Southern 14 6 10 13 -- 43 Palmyra--Walter 13, Boyte 6, Green 5, Havranek 4, Martin 4, Ball 3, Myers 2. Southern--Cooper 29, Troxel 8, Klover 5, Forney 1. WILBER-CLATONIA 31, HEARTLAND 16 Heartland 0 1 5 10 -- 16 Wilber-Clatonia 8 9 9 5 -- 31 Heartland--Goertzen 6, Johnson 5, Mierau 2, Carr 2, Boehr 1. Wilber-Clatonia--Musil 9, Kotas 8, Ehlers 4, Vogel 4, Schuerman 3, Woerner 2, Rains 1. NORRIS 51, GI NORTHWEST 10 GI Northwest 3 0 6 1 -- 10 Norris 7 10 21 13 -- 51 GI Northwest-Urbanski 5, Brandt 2, Loman 2, Caspersen 1. Norris--Johnson 8, Sullivan 7, Burbach 6, Chambers 6, Piening 6, Rice 6, A. Tidball 3, Kohler 3, I. Tidball 2, Keetle 2, Kirches 2. More girls scores Sterling 47, Falls City SH 43 Fillmore Central 38, Fairbury 35 Freeman 30, Sutton 29 JCC 37, Tri County 35 Meridian 50, Nebraska Lutheran 39 Weeping Water 44, HTRS 26