Seward powers past Lady O

Senior Alexis Wiggins was strong again in the circle, and the Titans (11-2) had clutch hits and grind-it-out at-bats throughout the tournament.

"We said at the very beginning of the year, we have to be a team that can win ballgames without Lex (Wiggins) on the mound," Norris coach Kyle McMurray said. "Having Lex on the mound puts us into a different category.

"We hadn't done that until weekend. We found ways to win games (early in season), a lot of that was relying on Lex going out and doing what she does. Today we found ways to win games as a team. So as a team I'm really proud of the kids and the step they took forward."

That included withstanding some early pressure from a talented Bennington team, which jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the final.

"I told the girls, they're going to come and punch us in the mouth, and that's what they do," Kyle McMurray said. "We told the girls, 'Hey, stay patient. We have an approach, stay patient and we're going to win the last four innings.'"

Norris followed suit.

Taylor McMurray got the Titans on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second, and Norris strung together five straight hits in the fourth inning in taking a 5-3 lead.