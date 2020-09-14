Seward powers past Lady O

Power was on display Saturday at Hannibal Park, but Seward was able to out-slug Beatrice.
Seward won the game 9-6. A total of five home runs were hit in the game, three of which were hit by Seward and two were hit by Beatrice.
Beatrice jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when Avery Barnard singled and scored on Reganne Henning's two run home run, making it 2-0 early.
Seward got four runs in the top of the third, giving them a 4-2 lead. A single, an error and a three run home run led to the first three runs. Three more singles led to the fourth run.
Beatrice got one run back in the bottom of the third. Morgan Mahoney doubled and scored on Tavia Hausman's RBI single, making it 4-3.
The Lady O then regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Riley Schwisow walked and Rylee Pangborn singled. One run came into score on Laney Workman's RBI single. Jane Deboer's RBI single gave Beatrice a 5-4 lead.
A double, a single and a three run home run lead in the top of the fifth gave Seward the lead back at 7-5.
Avery Barnard led off the sixth inning with a solo home run to make it 7-6, but that would be the last of Beatrice's scoring in the game.
Another two-run home run in the top of the seventh extended Seward's lead to 9-6. Beatrice got their lead off runner on, but would be unable to advance her, making the final score 9-6.
Avery Barnard led the way for Beatrice with a home run, a single, two runs scored and an RBI. Henning had a home run, two RBI's and a run scored. Mahoney had a double and a run scored while Hausman, Pangborn, Workman and Jane Deboer had a single each.
Rylee Pangborn pitched the first five innings for Beatrice while Riley Schwisow pitched the final two innings.
Claire Geidel hit two home runs for Seward and had five RBI's.
Beatrice falls to 7-6 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday when they travel to Nebraska City.
Norris wins EMC softball title
BLAIR — It had been 10 years since Norris won a conference championship in softball.
"Yeah, we were informed of this," Titan senior outfielder Taylor McMurray said. "It was a big motivation."
Motivation fueled a complete performance by the Class B No. 3 Titans at the Blair Youth Complex.
On Saturday, they found multiple ways to win three games en route to their first Eastern Midland Conference Tournament championship since 2010.
They tied a bow with a 9-3 win against No. 4 Bennington, one of the hottest teams in Class B.
Norris opened the day with a 7-6 walk-off win against No. 8 Elkhorn on a two-run swing from junior Delaney White, then hit four home runs in a 5-2 win against No. 7 Waverly to conclude pool play in the six-team tournament.
Senior Alexis Wiggins was strong again in the circle, and the Titans (11-2) had clutch hits and grind-it-out at-bats throughout the tournament.
"We said at the very beginning of the year, we have to be a team that can win ballgames without Lex (Wiggins) on the mound," Norris coach Kyle McMurray said. "Having Lex on the mound puts us into a different category.
"We hadn't done that until weekend. We found ways to win games (early in season), a lot of that was relying on Lex going out and doing what she does. Today we found ways to win games as a team. So as a team I'm really proud of the kids and the step they took forward."
That included withstanding some early pressure from a talented Bennington team, which jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the final.
"I told the girls, they're going to come and punch us in the mouth, and that's what they do," Kyle McMurray said. "We told the girls, 'Hey, stay patient. We have an approach, stay patient and we're going to win the last four innings.'"
Norris followed suit.
Taylor McMurray got the Titans on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second, and Norris strung together five straight hits in the fourth inning in taking a 5-3 lead.
The first four Titans got on base in the sixth inning as they expanded the lead to 9-3 behind a two-run hit from Maddie Collier.
Wiggins, who struck out nine, didn't allow another run over the final five innings.
"As freshmen we knew this would be our year, this would be our highest potential and peak, so it just means a lot to see us reaching that peak," said Taylor McMurray, one of 11 seniors on the Norris roster.
Bennington (12-5) entered the EMC final on a 10-game winning streak, which included wins against Blair and Elkhorn North on Saturday.
"They're a great team," Bennington coach Landon Blanchard said of Norris. "When you play teams like that, it's always fun to go out and compete against them. I think for us, we just have to understand we're just building day by day."
Other Sunland scores
Fairbury 16, Ralston 0
Fairbury 3, Omaha Gross Catholic 2
Fairbury 6, Ashland-Greenwood 5
Freeman 12, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Freeman 9, Weeping Water 1
Auburn 7, Freeman 5
Auburn 8, Southern 0
Southern 11, Falls City 9
Southern 4, Weeping Water 2
Nebraska City 10, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Wilber-Clatonia 5, Falls City 4
