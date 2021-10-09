Seward scores late TD to knock of Beatrice.

SEWARD – Seward’s touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the game lifted the Blue Jays to a 28-26 win over Beatrice Friday night in Seward.

The Orangemen scored their go-ahead touchdown with 1:24 left in the game and needed to get a defensive stop. Seward, with all three timeouts left, were able to take it deep into Beatrice territory. Gavin Sukup would then find Micah Hackbart for a 10-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

After the ensuing kickoff, Beatrice got the ball back with two seconds left, but their last second desperation effort came up short, making the final score 26-24.

Elliot Jurgens scored all four touchdowns in the game for Beatrice. With the loss, Beatrice falls to 5-2 on the season.

Seward started the game with the ball but was forced to punt it to Beatrice. The Orangemen took over at their own 39, but on the fourth play of the drive, Beatrice fumbled and Seward recovered and returned it to the Beatrice 30.

Beatrice’s defense would come up big, getting a stop on fourth and short and Beatrice would get the ball back at their own nine.

On the first play of the drive, though, Deegan Nelson would fumble the football and Seward recovered. Two plays later, Gavin Sukup would plunge him from one yard out to give Seward a 7-0 lead.

Beatrice started their next drive at their own 38 and it wouldn’t take them long to score. On the third play of the drive, Elliot Jurgens shook some Seward defenders and ran it in from 45 yards out, tying the game at 7-7.

Seward started their next drive at their own 34, but on the seventh play of the drive, they would fumble it and Torrance Keehn recovered it, giving the Orangemen the ball back at their own 31 yard line.

Their next drive went nowhere as they were forced to punt, but Seward had to punt it right back to the Orangemen and they took over at their own 26-yard line.

Beatrice would be able to put a nine play scoring drive that included an 18 yard run by Jurgens and a 20 yard run by Nelson. Jurgens capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run to give Beatrice a 14-7 lead.

Seward would answer again, though. They started their next drive at their own 20 yard line and put together a seven play scoring drive. Gavin Sukup capped the drive with a 32-yard touchdown run to make it 14-14.

Beatrice started their next drive at their own 32-yard line and a pass from Austin Burroughs to Tucker Timmerman for 32 yards had Beatrice in business as time ticked away in the second half. Two plays later, Jurgens got loose again for a 28 yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed, though, keeping the score at 20-14.

Timmerman would get an interception on Seward’s next drive, but they would have to punt the ball back to Seward. The Blue Jays were trying to drive in for another score at the end of the half, but a sack by Caleb Jones would put an end to that threat, keeping the score at 20-14.

Beatrice drove the ball into Seward territory on their first drive of the second half, but a 39-yard field goal attempt came up short. Seward took over and Sukup was able to find Micah Hackbart for a 57 yard touchdown pass. They would make the extra point, giving Seward the 21-20 lead

The Orangemen would be forced to punt on their next drive. Seward was able to move the ball into Beatrice territory, but the Orangemen defense would get a big defensive stop on fourth down.

Beatrice would turn to their running game on their next drive and they were able to put a lengthy scoring drive together.

After a pass from Burroughs to Luke Feist ignited the drive, the Orangemen would use Jurgens and Nelson to slowly move the ball down the field. Jurgens would eventually score from four yards out – his fourth rushing touchdown of the game.

Beatrice would come up short on their two point conversion, keeping the score at 26-21 with 1:24 left in the game, setting up the dramatic finish.

The Orangemen fall to 5-2 on the season and will host Plattsmouth next Friday.

