Sharp shooting, defense lead to Lady O win

Hot shooting and pressure defense by Beatrice led to a convincing win over Fairbury Tuesday night at the Ozone.
The Lady O won the game 44-27, improving their record to 6-1 on the season.
Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 23 points, 19 of which came in the first half. She knocked down five three pointers in the game.
Last year, Fairbury dealt Beatrice a loss midway through the season, which was one of only four losses during their state runner-up season. This year, they weren't going to let that happen.
Mak Hatcliff's hot shooting along with easy baskets off a potent full court press defense allowed the Lady O to coast to the convincing win.
Beatrice jumped ahead early. Nevaeh Martinez scored the first points of the game with a put back basket, but Fairbury's Ellie Ohlde came back with a basket to tie it 2-2.
Beatrice responded with a 10-0 run. Mak Hatcliff started the run with two free throws and then got a lay up off a steal to make it 6-2.
Martinez then scored off an assist from Hailey Schaaf and Schaaf then followed that up with a free throw to make it 9-2. Mak Hatcliff finished the run with a three pointer to make it 12-2.
Fairbury's Karly McCord ended the run with a basket, but Mak Hatcliff knocked down another three pointer at the end of the first quarter to make it 15-4.
Chelsea Leners and Mak Hatcliff opened the second quarter with back to back three pointers to make it 21-4.
McCord scored for Fairbury to make it 21-6, but another three pointer from Mak Hatcliff extended the lead to 24-6.
Fairbury got baskets from Jordan Tracy and Alissa York to make it 24-10, but Mak Hatcliff would connect from three point range again to make it 27-10.
A jumper by Tracy and a free throw by Martinez finished the first half scoring, making it 28-12 at the half.
Riley Schwisow opened the third quarter with her first two points of the game, but a basket by McCord and a three pointer by Ellie Ohlde got Fairbury back within 13 at 30-17.
Martinez and Schaaf scored back to back basket to make it 34-17, but a three pointer by Ohlde and another basket by Tracy made it a 12 point game at 34-22.
Two free throws by Mak Hatcliff and a basket by Martinez capped the third quarter scoring, making it 38-22.
Two baskets by Martinez and a lay up off a steal by Hatcliff opened the fourth quarter scoring, making it 44-22. The Lady O would coast to the 44-27 win from there.
Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 23 points while Martinez had 12, Schaaf had three and Schwisow had two.
Ohlde led Fairbury with nine points while Jordan Tracy had eight, McCord had six and York had four.
The Lady O will be in action again on Friday when they host York in a doubleheader with the Beatrice boys.
Fairbury falls to 5-6 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Tri County.