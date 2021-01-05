Sharp shooting, defense lead to Lady O win

Hot shooting and pressure defense by Beatrice led to a convincing win over Fairbury Tuesday night at the Ozone.

The Lady O won the game 44-27, improving their record to 6-1 on the season.

Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 23 points, 19 of which came in the first half. She knocked down five three pointers in the game.

Last year, Fairbury dealt Beatrice a loss midway through the season, which was one of only four losses during their state runner-up season. This year, they weren't going to let that happen.

Mak Hatcliff's hot shooting along with easy baskets off a potent full court press defense allowed the Lady O to coast to the convincing win.

Beatrice jumped ahead early. Nevaeh Martinez scored the first points of the game with a put back basket, but Fairbury's Ellie Ohlde came back with a basket to tie it 2-2.

Beatrice responded with a 10-0 run. Mak Hatcliff started the run with two free throws and then got a lay up off a steal to make it 6-2.

Martinez then scored off an assist from Hailey Schaaf and Schaaf then followed that up with a free throw to make it 9-2. Mak Hatcliff finished the run with a three pointer to make it 12-2.