LINCOLN -- Behind a 30 point performance from Carter Siems, the Tri County Trojans were able to pick up their first state tournament win since 1988.

Tri County, the No. 6 seed in Class C2, knocked off No. 3 seed Doniphan-Trumbull 56-41 Thursday at the Bob Davaney Sports Center. With the win, the Trojans advance to Friday's semifinals.

Despite getting into a bit of foul trouble midway through the game, Carter Siems was still able to pour in 30 points for the Trojans. He had 12 of those points in the first quarter and 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Prior to a dominant fourth quarter by the Trojans, the game was close for the first three quarters. Tri County vaulted out to a 9-4 lead early in the first quarter behind six points from Carter Siems and a three pointer by Andrew Sasses.

Doniphan-Trumbull answered with a 7-0 run to take an 11-9 lead. Carter Siems had six more points in the first quarter, but the Cardinals would still lead 17-15 after one.

Carter Siems and Cameron Reynolds opened the second quarter with consecutive baskets, but the Cardinals answered with a three pointer.

A three point play by Caden Bales gave Tri County a 22-20 lead. Doniphan-Trubulle tied it with a basket, but two baskets by Carter Siems and another basket by Bales gave Tri County a 28-22 lead.

Carter Siems would pick up his third foul late in the second quarter and the Cardinals finished the half on a 7-0 run to lead 29-28 at the break.

There was only a total of seven points scored in the third quarter. Doniphan-Trumbull scored the first five points before Tri County finally broke through for a basket when Carter Siems scored with a minute remaining, cutting the Trojan deficit to 34-30 going into the fourth.

Tri County scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to take a 38-34 lead. Bales opened the run with a three pointer and Carter Siems followed it up with a fast break lay up. A free throw by Chris Janssen and a put back basket by Carter Siems capped the run.

The Cardinals knocked down a three pointer to get back with one, but a basket by Janssen and two free throws by Carter Siems made it 42-37.

After a Cardinal free throw, Carter Siems answered with a basket and Bales knocked down another three pointer. A free throw by Janssen made it 48-38 left.

Bales would score three more fast break lay ups late as the Trojans would pull away for the 56-41 win.

In addition to Carter Siems' 30 points, Bales had 17, Janssen had four, Sasse had three and Reynolds had two.

Tri County (24-4) will play second-seeded Amherst at 3:15 p.m. on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in a C2 semifinal game. The winner will play in the state championship at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.