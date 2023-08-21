The Beatrice softball team had a tough home opener on a hot Saturday at Hannibal Park.

The Lady O lost both games of a triangular. They fell to Hastings 19-10 before falling to Grand Island Northwest 10-6.

In the loss to Hastings, Beatrice trailed 5-4 after four innings and trailed 10-9 after five innings before Hastings rallied for nine runs in the sixth inning to run away with the 19-10 win.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Jordyn Vanschoiack led the way for the offense with a home run, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Tatum Tempelmeyer had a double, a single, three RBI's and one run scored.

Callie Schwisow and Haley Loomis had a double each while Delanie Roeder had a single and three RBI's. J Griffith and Lucy DeBoer had a single each.

The Lady O benefited from eight walks in the game, , three hit batsman and one Hastings defensive error.

Layla Boyko, Jada Berke and Addison Baxa all combined to pitch in the game for the Lady O.

Hastings pounded out 17 hits in the game, including three home runs. They also benefited from eight walks, one hit batsman and a Lady O defensive error.

In the loss to Northwest, Beatrice led 3-2 after the first inning, but Northwest scored three runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth inning to open a 10-3 lead.

Beatrice tried to come back with a run in the fifth inning and two runs in the seventh inning, but it wouldn't be enough in the 10-6 loss.

The Lady O had nine hits in the game. Vanschoiack had a double, a single and three RBI's. Lucy DeBoer had two singles and two runs scored. Schwisow had a triple while Loomis and Paisley Belding had a double each. Roeder and T Antons had a single each.

Berke pitched the first four innings for Beatrice while Boyko pitched the final three innings.

Beatrice falls to 2-2 on the season and traveled to Platteview Monday night. For those results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun. The Lady O will host Waverly on Thursday night.