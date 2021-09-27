Lady O wins conference title

RALSTON -- The Beatrice softball team breezed their way to a Trailblazer Conference Championship Saturday.
The Lady O won three straight games, including a 12-0 win over Platteview, a 9-3 win over Nebraska City and a 7-3 win over Wahoo in the championship game at Ralston High School.
It took just three innings fro Beatrice to win the first game over Platteview. They scored three runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning.
Kelby Rupprecht pitched all three innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking none.
Avery Barnard had a home run, a triple, two RBI's and three runs scored. Morgan Mahoney had a double, a single, an RBI and three runs scored. Jane DeBoer had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Lucy DeBoer had a double while Riley Schwisow and Laney Workman had a single each.
In Beatrice's 9-3 win over Nebraska City, Schwisow pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Barnard had a triple, a double, two RBI's and two runs scored while Jaidyn Vanschoiack had three singles, an RBI and a run scored. Schwisow had two singles and an RBI. Mahoney had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Belding, Lucy DeBoer, Delanie Roeder and Workman had a single each.
In the 7-3 win over Wahoo in the championship game, Schwisow pitched all seven innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four and walking one.
Schwisow also had a home run, a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored in the game. Jane DeBoer also homered. Mahoney Belding and Roeder had two singles each while Barnard and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had one single each.
Beatrice is now 16-5 on the season and will travel to a triangular at Waverly on Tuesday where they will play Waverly and Platteview. They will then wrap up the regular season at Plattsmouth on Thursday.
Other Sunland scores
Blair 13, Norris 5
Lincoln East 9, Norris 6
Blue River 9, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Wilber-Clatonia 8, Centennial 5
Fairbury 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Fairbury 15, FCEMF 4
Malcolm 7, Freeman 6