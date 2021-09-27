Lady O wins conference title

RALSTON -- The Beatrice softball team breezed their way to a Trailblazer Conference Championship Saturday.

The Lady O won three straight games, including a 12-0 win over Platteview, a 9-3 win over Nebraska City and a 7-3 win over Wahoo in the championship game at Ralston High School.

It took just three innings fro Beatrice to win the first game over Platteview. They scored three runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning.

Kelby Rupprecht pitched all three innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking none.

Avery Barnard had a home run, a triple, two RBI's and three runs scored. Morgan Mahoney had a double, a single, an RBI and three runs scored. Jane DeBoer had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Lucy DeBoer had a double while Riley Schwisow and Laney Workman had a single each.

In Beatrice's 9-3 win over Nebraska City, Schwisow pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking one.