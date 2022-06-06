South team players have 'awesome' experience during Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY — It’s hard for a team to bond in only six days, but that’s the mission every year at the annual Shrine Bowl at Cope Stadium in Kearney. With minimal time to form a strategic game plan, teams practice 12 times leaving little room for leisure and bonding activities.

As a result, there’s a little awkwardness when camp begins.

“You throw them (players) into a confined space and it takes about 24 hours to try and loosen up with each other,” said South Team head coach Brett Froendt, who retired from Omaha Westside earlier this year. “And then all of a sudden, they find something in common and they have fun.”

City players from all over Lincoln were prevalent on the South team with 12 players coming from schools in the Capital City. But with being thrust into preparing for an all-state game in six days, they became teammates. After that 24-hour period of awkwardness, they were able to find that one thing to bond over.

“It was weird, we first came in, like Northeast and Gavin (Wilbur), those guys usually we don’t really like each other, but we came close like brothers,” said South team and future Morningside quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby. “The Sunday we came in, we were all quiet and we didn’t really talk. And then the Monday, we’re all huddled up in the lobby watching scary movies, cuddling with each other screaming, you know it was great.”

The South Team was very diverse in its viewing selection watching scary movies such as Eli, Insidious and Annabelle. On their way back from practices, they would all look up ratings on different movies to decide which one to watch.

Defensive Player of the Game and Lincoln Southwest player Jake Leader, however, wasn’t fazed.

“It wasn’t really scary, there was a lot of big guys in the room,” Leader said.

“Some of them were afraid to go to their room afterwards and some were afraid to go to bathrooms,” said Froendt. “It was awesome and that’s what they’re going to remember the most. They won’t remember the score in 20 years.”

It was also a bittersweet day for Froendt who coached in his last ever high school football game after announcing his retirement from Omaha Westside earlier this year after winning the state championship.

With no pressure from the result of the game, Froendt was able to enjoy his last ride, but didn’t think too much about his career ending as he walked off the Foster Field turf.

“I’ll think about it when I leave here and I’ll probably get a little emotionally, but it was just about getting the kids ready to honor the mission of the Shriners,” Froendt said. “And I’m a process guy and I’m a focused guy and I just tried to get the kids to play a good game and I think they did that.”

Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens and Caleb Jones played for the South team as did Norris' Kale Consbruck.

