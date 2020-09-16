Southern advances to MUDECAS B final

The Southern Lady Raiders vaulted into the MUDECAS B Division semifinals with a win over Tri County on Tuesday.
Southern won the match in straight sets 25-17, 25-15. With the win, they will play in Thursday's championship match at 7 p.m. against Palmyra.
Lady Raider coach Carly Vitosh said the girls came out ready to win, especially Kaylee Klover
"Our number one goal was to make it into the championship and we did that," Vitosh said. "Kaylee Klover is definitely the front row player for us and Maddie Wegner on the back row. When both of them are on together, it makes for a good game."
The first set was tight early on, but with the score 9-9, Southern was able to score four of the next five points to open a 13-10 lead and force a Tri County timeout. Wegner had two ace serves and a kill during that run.
Southern was able to slowly build on that lead and they eventually put the set away 25-17.
Vitosh said they were able to put that first set away by making better passes.
"We made sure our passes got up to the net," Vitosh said. "We didn't really do that early in the set, but once we got that down, things went a lot more smoothly for us."
The two teams traded leads early on in the second set, but with the score 9-9, Southern was able to score five of the next six points to open a 14-10 lead and force a Tri County timeout.
Out of the timeout, Southern scored two more points to make it 16-10 and force another timeout from the Lady Trojans. From there, they build their lead up to 22-12 before coasting to the 25-15 win.
"We served a lot more aggressively in the second set," Vitosh said. "We got them out of their rotation and they couldn't get it back over to us."
Palmyra advanced to the B Division final by defeating Sterling 25-16, 25-15. Vitosh said they look forward to facing the top-seeded Panthers.
"Hopefully we come ready to play and we can get a championship," Vitosh said.
Sterling will play against Tri County in a third place match at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
There were also two consolation matches in the B Division. In the first consolation match at Tri County, Pawnee City defeated Lewiston 25-14, 25-15. In the other consolation match hosted by Johnson County Central, host team JCC defeated Parkview Christian 25-12, 25-5.
Pawnee City will play Johnson County Central in a consolation final at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Diller-Odell reaches A Division championship
The defending Class D1 State Champion Diller-Odell volleyball team played themselves into the MUDECAS A Division Championship.
Diller-Odell defeated Johnson-Brock in straight sets 25-21, 25-13 at Diller-Odell High School.
The undefeated Lady Griffins will play Class D1 No. 1 ranking Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in that championship match at 7 p.m. on Thursday. BDS advanced by defeating Falls City Sacred Heart in straight sets 25-21, 25-21.
Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock will play in a third place match at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
There were also two consolation matches in the A Division on Tuesday. Exeter-Milligan defeated Freeman in three sets 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 and HTRS defeated Meridian 18-25, 25-23, 25-18.
MUDECAS scores
A Division semifinals
BDS over Sacred Heart 25-21, 25-21
Diller-Odell over Johnson-Brock 25-21, 25-13
A Division consolation
Exeter-Milligan over Freeman 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
HTRS over Meridian 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
B Division semifinals
Southern over Tri County 25-17, 25-15
Palmya over Sterling 25-16, 25-15
B Division consolation
JCC over Parkview 25-12, 25-5
Pawnee City over Lewiston 25-14, 25-15
