Southern advances to MUDECAS B final

The Southern Lady Raiders vaulted into the MUDECAS B Division semifinals with a win over Tri County on Tuesday.

Southern won the match in straight sets 25-17, 25-15. With the win, they will play in Thursday's championship match at 7 p.m. against Palmyra.

Lady Raider coach Carly Vitosh said the girls came out ready to win, especially Kaylee Klover

"Our number one goal was to make it into the championship and we did that," Vitosh said. "Kaylee Klover is definitely the front row player for us and Maddie Wegner on the back row. When both of them are on together, it makes for a good game."

The first set was tight early on, but with the score 9-9, Southern was able to score four of the next five points to open a 13-10 lead and force a Tri County timeout. Wegner had two ace serves and a kill during that run.

Southern was able to slowly build on that lead and they eventually put the set away 25-17.

Vitosh said they were able to put that first set away by making better passes.

"We made sure our passes got up to the net," Vitosh said. "We didn't really do that early in the set, but once we got that down, things went a lot more smoothly for us."