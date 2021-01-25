Southern comes up with stop against Sterling

WYMORE -- The Southern Raiders had to come up with a defensive stop to hold off Sterling Friday night.
The Jets got a shot up at the buzzer, but it missed. The Raiders corralled the rebound as time expired, preserving a 36-35 win.
The game was full of momentum swings with Southern jumping out to a 16-7 lead midway through the first quarter. Carson Borzekofski had 10 points during that opening run while Alex Retherford and Evan Saathoff had a three pointer each.
Sterling ended the first quarter on a 5-0 run after a put back basket by Kody Goracke and a three pointer by Sam Boldt, making it 16-12 after one quarter.
Sterling's defense stepped up in the second quarter as they outscored the Raiders 9-3 to take a 21-19 lead into the locker room at half time.
It was a low scoring third quarter. Sam Boldt opened the quarter with a three pointer to extend Sterling's lead to 24-19, but Saathoff hit two three pointers to close the third quarter, giving the Raiders a 25-24 lead after three.
Sterling regained a 28-25 lead early in the fourth, but a basket by Preston Baehr and a three point play by Borzekofski made it 30-28.
Sterling took the lead again after a jumper from Carson McAuliffe and a free throw by Boldt, but another basket by Borzekofski made it 32-31.
Boldt scored to give the Jets the lead back, but a big basket by Baehr gave Southern a 34-33 lead. Ron Gurganious then had a fast break lay up to extend the lead to three.
Boldt's take to the hoop with 1:40 left in the game got the Jets back within one. They then forced a turnover and had one last possession to try and win the game. Their shot missed, though, ending the game.
Borzekofski led the way for Southern with 15 points while Saathoff had nine, Baehr had six and Retherford and Gurganious had three each.
Sterling was led by Boldt's 15 points while Goracke and Andrew Richardson had five each, McAuliffe had four and Macen Keeler had two.
Southern improves to 9-5 on the season and will travel to Falls City Sacred Heart on Tuesday, a team they beat at the MUDECAS Tournament. Sterling falls to 4-10 and will play Lourdes CC on Tuesday.
Other Sunland boys scores
FAIRBURY 49, YORK 45
Fairbury 9 9 15 16 -- 49
York 12 9 13 11 -- 45
Fairbury--Smith 16, Grizzle 8, Martin 3, Novotny 7, Starr 15.
York--Haggadone 13, Erwin 14, Benjamin 10, Collingham 2, Phinney 6.
WILBER-CLATONIA 46, MALCOLM 41
Malcolm 12 9 11 9 -- 41
Wilber-Clatonia 14 7 11 14 -- 46
Malcolm--Beach 9, Frank 6, Saltzman 6, Schweitzer 6, Johnson 6, Zegar 6, Dunse 2.
Wilber-Clatonia--Combs 17, Homolka 10, Kracke 9, Hoover 3, Thompson 3, Wenz 3, Broz 1.
TRI COUNTY 51, FILLMORE CENTRAL 34
Tri County 7 12 14 18 -- 51
Fillmore Central 6 9 8 11 -- 34
Tri County--Ca. Siems 8, Larson 5, Jantzen 24, Co. Siems 8, Weichel 3, Chapman 3.
Fillmore Central--Theobald 12, Verhage 3, Nichols 7, Uldrich 3, Lauby 9.
NORRIS 73, BENNINGTON 62
Norris 15 16 19 23 -- 73
Bennington 19 18 11 14 -- 62
Norris--Deveaux 19, Hood 14, Mueller 14, Hanway 1, Small 9, Pankoke-Johnson 6, Behrends 3, Rice 7.
Bennington--Wempen 8, Holtz 23, Conner 2, Bird 2, Brown 4, LeClair 13, Hughes 10.
LOURDES CC 47, LEWISTON 22
Lewiston 11 4 5 2 -- 22
Lourdes CC 13 10 15 9 -- 47
Lewiston--Barker 9, Janssen 4, Christen 9.
Lourdes CC--stats not available.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 56, FALLS CITY 54, OT
Falls City 14 11 17 5 7 -- 54
Johnson Country Central 11 12 16 8 9 -- 56
Falls City--Hogue 6, Bredemeier 15, Strauss 13, Vitosh 12, Acton 2, Craig 6.
Johnson County Central--Antholz 16, Holthus 6, Haughton 11, Speckmann 4, Barras 3, Schuster 4, Rivera 12.
SHELBY-RISING CITY 68, MERIDIAN 16
Shelby-Rising City 26 22 10 10 -- 68
Meridian 2 10 2 2 -- 16
Shelby-Rising City--Branting 9, Long 11, White 3, Hoatson 8, Brigham 4, Batenhorst 6, Sliva 2, Dutton-Mofford 11, Wingard 14.
Meridian--Escobar 5, Niederklein 2, Stockton 5, Kumpf 2, Sones 2.