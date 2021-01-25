Southern comes up with stop against Sterling

WYMORE -- The Southern Raiders had to come up with a defensive stop to hold off Sterling Friday night.

The Jets got a shot up at the buzzer, but it missed. The Raiders corralled the rebound as time expired, preserving a 36-35 win.

The game was full of momentum swings with Southern jumping out to a 16-7 lead midway through the first quarter. Carson Borzekofski had 10 points during that opening run while Alex Retherford and Evan Saathoff had a three pointer each.

Sterling ended the first quarter on a 5-0 run after a put back basket by Kody Goracke and a three pointer by Sam Boldt, making it 16-12 after one quarter.

Sterling's defense stepped up in the second quarter as they outscored the Raiders 9-3 to take a 21-19 lead into the locker room at half time.

It was a low scoring third quarter. Sam Boldt opened the quarter with a three pointer to extend Sterling's lead to 24-19, but Saathoff hit two three pointers to close the third quarter, giving the Raiders a 25-24 lead after three.

Sterling regained a 28-25 lead early in the fourth, but a basket by Preston Baehr and a three point play by Borzekofski made it 30-28.