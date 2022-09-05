Southern edges out rival Diller-Odell

Griffin Field in Diller was the setting for the annual eight-man football matchup between rivals Diller-Odell and the Wymore Southern.

A warm late summer evening was the setting for fans, players, and coaches. The American flag flew over the north end zone and the Diller-Odell band performed the National Anthem. A robust home crowd was on and a well traveled Raider fans base filled the visitor grandstand.

The visiting Raiders, dressed in their road white jerseys and red pants, won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Griffins, in their home black uniforms with orange lettering, took the opening kickoff. The Raiders booted the opening kickoff, pinning the Griffins on their own 13-yard line.

An incomplete pass and two keepers by quarterback Jason Arnold resulted in a fourth down and five. A quick kick by Preston Engelman turned into a 51-yard punt, pinning the Raiders on their own 14-yard line.

The Raiders came up inches short of making a first down and elected to punt. On first down, the Griffins were penalized for a false start, backing them up five. On second down the Raiders were penalized for a late hit out of bounds.

A screen pass on first down to Engelman went for 27 yards to set the Griffins up at the Raider 17-yard line. On fourth down, Arnold hit Cooper Morgan in the back of the end zone for the game’s first score with 5:44 to go in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed, and the Griffins took a 6-0 lead.

The Raiders took over the ball on their own 27-yard line. On third and two, Kellan Schlichtman stuffed the line and forced a Raider punt. Evan Saathoff skied a punt, but it only went for 18 yards setting the Griffins up on their own 33-yard line.

The Griffins moved the ball down the field, but on third and four, a screen pass was stuffed by Saathoff. On fourth down, Arnold’s pass was tipped and the Griffins turned the ball over on downs. The Raiders took over at their own 33-yard line as the first quarter ended with a 6-0 Griffin lead.

The Raider offense stalled forcing a punt. Saathoff boomed a beautiful punt pinning the Griffins inside their own 10-yard line. On third down, Arnold threw a deep ball to Zach Warren for a 26-yard gain. The Griffins went on to gain a first down, but a failed hand-off resulted in a Saathoff taking a scoop and score 59 yards for a Raider touchdown at the 7:54 mark. The two-point conversion failed and the scored was tied 6-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Alex Meece boomed a kick to the goal line but Callan McKinney broke loose for a nice return and a face mask penalty by the Raiders had the Griffins in business at the Raider 27-yard line.

On third down, another bad exchange took place and the fumbled was recovered by Raider lineman Bryce Kotinek. The Raiders failed to take advantage of the turnover. On third down, Raider Quarterback Kale Maguire was pressured by the defense and Warren timed the pass to make the interception for the Griffins, but a block in the back penalty negated the nice return by Warren.

The Griffins started the drive on their own 40-yard line, but on third down Arnold’s pass was tipped and was intercepted by Maguire. The Raiders began their drive on their own 31-yard line. The Griffins were penalized for a facemask call, setting the Raiders up on the Griffins. 27-yard line.

The Raiders were set up on the 4-yard line, but on fourth down, they were penalized for a false start and were unable to convert. They Raiders turned the ball over on downs, Zach Warren broke loose for the Griffins for a long run but fumbled the ball and the Raiders took over. They went on to capitalize and took a 12-6 lead into the half.

The third quarter saw both teams concentrate on running the ball and strong defensive play. With 6:41 left in the third, Maguire connect with Tony Pruneda on a eight yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed, but the Raiders built their lead to 18-6. The two teams both tried to mount offensive drives but neither team was able to put the ball in the end zone and the quarter ended with a Raider 18-6 lead.

Defensive play continued to dominate to start the final quarter. The Griffins failed to get into the end zone following a beautiful deep ball from Arnold to Warren. The Griffins failed to make positive yardage including three incomplete passes.

The Raiders fared no better on their set of downs. Following a short return by Copper Morgan, the Griffins began their drive on their own 34. On first down, Arnold was sacked in the backfield by a group of Raiders for a four yard loss.

Unable to move the ball, the Griffins punted, placing the Raiders on their own 19-yard line. The two teams then traded punts. At the 3:00 mark in the fourth, Arnold was able to connect with Cysn Singleton for a Griffin score. The two-point conversion failed, keeping the score at 18-12 lead. Penalties and turnovers continued to haunt the Griffins and the Raiders took the victory to move their record to 1-1.

Raider’s Coach Kane Hookstra was happy his team was able to pick up the win.

“I told the kids we played well in three phases of the game," Hookstra said. "Their running game grabbed our attention and overall, we were able to contain them. Our offense was steady and we got good special teams play tonight.”

Griffin’s Coach, Chris Schluter said his team made too many mistakes.

“You can’t have six turnovers and expect to win," Schluter said. We also had too many penalties. The lack of discipline has hurt us two weeks in a row. We really had great defense tonight. We shut them down for the most part.”

Both teams will head on the road next Friday evening. The Griffins (0-2) will travel to Deshler for a match up. The Raiders (1-1) will head to take on Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer next Friday evening.

Other Sunland football scores Fairbury 56, Falls City 7 Elmwood-Murdock 76, Freeman 20 HTRS 71, Deshler 6 JCC 24, Conestoga 14 Red Cloud 63, Meridian 14 Sterling 40, St. Edward 33 Elkhorn 21, Norris 7 Wilber-Clatonia 35, Louisiville 7 Yutan 41, Tri County 0 Clifton-Clyde 52, Hanover 6 Abilene 14, Marysville 7