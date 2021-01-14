Southern, HTRS advance to MUDECAS B Championship

Southern and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer will play for the MUDECAS Girls B Division Championship on Friday.
Both teams won their semifinal games on Thursday. Southern, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated fifth-seeded Pawnee City 58-36 at Beatrice Middle School.
Southern opened up a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 30-17 at half time. They led 48-28 after three quarters before going on to win the game 58-36.
Kaylee Klover led the way for the Lady Raiders with 26 points while Callie Cooper had 19 points. Tori Smith had five points while Alaina Klover and Kendrea Troxel had four points each.
Pawnee City was led by Austin Branch's 18 points while Larissa Tegtmeier had four, Olivia Gottula, Mallory Branek and Tristen Bradbury had three points each. Sierra de Koning and Reagan de Koning had two each and Madison Lytle had one.
The Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer girls are the No. 3 seed in the MUDECAS B Division and they advanced to the championship game with a win over seventh-seeded Palmyra.
The Lady Titans won the game 55-50 Thursday night at the Beatrice Middle School.
The two teams were tied 9-9 after the first quarter, but HTRS opened a 25-16 lead in the second quarter. Palmyra got back into in the third quarter and just trailed 40-36 entering the fourth quarter. HTRS was able to outscore Palmyra 15-14 in the final quarter to win 55-50.
The Titans were led by Kaitlyn Glathar's 20 points while Natalie Novak had 11 and Jacey Leech had nine. Lauren Schaardt had six points, Tara Zimmerling had five points and Ally Howe and Jaylie McNealy had two points each.
Palmyra was led by Holly Jami Gabriel's 16 points and Holly Wilen's 15 points. Taya Ptacnik had eight points, Libbie Ball had six, Kyla Davis had three and Maddie Busch had two.
HTRS will play Southern in the B Division Championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium. Palmyra will play in a third place game against Pawnee City at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
Sacred Heart to meet BDS in A Championship
Falls City Sacred Heart and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley won their semifinal games on Thursday and will meet in Friday's A Division championship.
Sacred Heart, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, defeated sixth-seeded Johnson-Brock 57-27 in the semifinals at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
The Irish got out to a big lead early, leading 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and 34-6 at half time. Sacred Heart stretched their lead to 46-15 in the third quarter before going on to win 57-27.
Sacred Heart was led by Erison Vonderschmidt's 21 points. Jessica Wertenberger and Rachel Magdanz had 11 points each, Delanie Witt had five points, Macy Keller had three points and Lauren Malone, Emma Littrel and Danielle Bippes had two points each.
Johnson-Brock was led Taylor Buchmeier and Halle Rasmussen, who had seven points each. Audrey Sandfort had five, Skylar Witte had three, Anna Lillenas and Jordan Koehler had two each and Sydnee Nickels had one.
BDS, the No. 5 seed in the A Division, advanced to the championship by beating top-seeded Exeter-Milligan 43-28 at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
Exeter-Milligan led 12-8 after the first quarter, but BDS grabbed a 27-21 lead at half time. The extended that lead to 35-23 in the third quarter before going on to win 43-28.
BDS was led by Bryn Kadel's 10 points while Jordan Bolte and Jess Hudson had eight each. Jayda McCall had six, Hannah Miller had four, Hanna Kadel had three and Mariah Sliva and Taylor Sliva had two each.
Exeter-Milligan got nine points each from Jaiden Papik and Cameran Jansky. Emma Olsen had six and Jasmine Turrubiates had four.
Sacred Heart will play against BDS in the championship game at 8:15 p.m. Friday night at the Beatrice City Auditorium. Johnson-Brock will play in a third place game at 5 p.m. on Friday against Exeter-Milligan at the Beatrice City Auditorium.