Southern, HTRS advance to MUDECAS B Championship

Southern and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer will play for the MUDECAS Girls B Division Championship on Friday.

Both teams won their semifinal games on Thursday. Southern, the No. 1 seed in the B Division, defeated fifth-seeded Pawnee City 58-36 at Beatrice Middle School.

Southern opened up a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 30-17 at half time. They led 48-28 after three quarters before going on to win the game 58-36.

Kaylee Klover led the way for the Lady Raiders with 26 points while Callie Cooper had 19 points. Tori Smith had five points while Alaina Klover and Kendrea Troxel had four points each.

Pawnee City was led by Austin Branch's 18 points while Larissa Tegtmeier had four, Olivia Gottula, Mallory Branek and Tristen Bradbury had three points each. Sierra de Koning and Reagan de Koning had two each and Madison Lytle had one.

The Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer girls are the No. 3 seed in the MUDECAS B Division and they advanced to the championship game with a win over seventh-seeded Palmyra.

The Lady Titans won the game 55-50 Thursday night at the Beatrice Middle School.