Southern Lady Raiders win MUDECAS B Division

The Southern Lady Raiders felt they had a good enough team to compete in the MUDECAS A Division this year.
They did what they could to prove that by winning the B Division Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.
The Lady Raiders defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinaer 45-33 to claim the B Division Championship. Southern was the No. 1 seed in the B Division and they won all three of their games by double digits.
Head Coach Jeff Murphy said winning MUDECAS is a big momentum booster going forward.
"We've been in this B championship game the last two years and didn't get a championship out of it," Murphy said. "We really thought we had a team that could compete in the A Division this year, but it is what it is. We got put in B and we came out and played well and winning this tournament gives us momentum going forward."
Southern's formula for a win on Saturday was similar to what they've used all year -- tough defense.
"We always try to be tough defensively and try to hold teams down to the lower 30s," Murphy said. "I think this group really works well together as a group and Tori Smith does a really good job defending the other teams' girls down low. Our perimeter players also do a good job defending, so it's just really a team effort."
Southern opened the game on a 6-0 run. Kaylee Klover, Tori Smith and Maddie Wegner all had baskets during that opening run.
HTRS' Kaitlyn Glathar ended the run with a take to the basket and Natalie Novak followed that up with a fast break lay up to make it 6-4.
Kaylee Klover then hit a three pointer to make it 9-4, but a jumper by Jaylie McNealy got the Lady Titans back within three.
Callie Cooper scored and then Smith followed that up with a fast break lay up to extend Southern's lead to 13-6. HTRS' Jacey Leech ended the first quarter scoring with a basket in the post to make it 13-8.
Cooper opened the second quarter scoring with a basket and Kaylee Klover followed that up with two free throws to give Southern their biggest lead of the game at 17-8. Novak ended that run with a basket, but a free throw by Alaina Klover and a fast break lay up by Cooper extended Southern's lead to 10 at 20-10.
Glathar scored the game's next four points to make it 20-14, but Cooper ended the first half scoring with a put back basket to make it 22-14 at the half.
Kaylee Cooper opened the third quarter with a basket. After a free throw by Glathar, Kendrea Troxel knocked down a three pointer to make it 27-15.
HTRS' Tara Zimmerling scored on a put back basket, but five straight points by Kaylee Klover made it 32-17. Glathar knocked down two more free throws, but Troxel finished the third quarter with a take to the hoop to make it 34-19.
Lauren Schaardt opened the fourth quarter with two free throws, but Southern's Smith converted on a three point play to extend Southern's lead to 37-21.
A basket by Glathar and a put back basket by Zimmerling made it 37-25. Wegner ended the HTRS run with a free throw, but a jumper by McNealy made it 38-27. Novak answered a Southern free throw to make it 39-29, but that's as close as the Titans would get as the Raiders would go on to win 45-33.
Kaylee Klover led the way for Southern with 14 points while Cooper had 10.
"Those two girls are our top scorers and our leaders," Murphy said. "They have to score for us to win basketball games. They both average about 15 points and they have a knack for getting the ball to the rim and they mean a lot to our team."
Smith and Troxel had seven points each for Southern while Wegner had six and Alaina Klover had one.
HTRS was led by Glathar's 11 points while Novak had eight, NcNealy and Zimmerling had four each and Leech, Schaardt and Howe had two each.