Southern Lady Raiders win MUDECAS B Division

The Southern Lady Raiders felt they had a good enough team to compete in the MUDECAS A Division this year.

They did what they could to prove that by winning the B Division Saturday at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

The Lady Raiders defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinaer 45-33 to claim the B Division Championship. Southern was the No. 1 seed in the B Division and they won all three of their games by double digits.

Head Coach Jeff Murphy said winning MUDECAS is a big momentum booster going forward.

"We've been in this B championship game the last two years and didn't get a championship out of it," Murphy said. "We really thought we had a team that could compete in the A Division this year, but it is what it is. We got put in B and we came out and played well and winning this tournament gives us momentum going forward."

Southern's formula for a win on Saturday was similar to what they've used all year -- tough defense.