Southern wins thriller over rival Diller-Odell

DILLER -- A two yard touchdown run by Alex Retherford gave Southern the lead over rival Diller-Odell with seven seconds left in the game Friday night in Diller.
Diller-Odell still had two plays to try and score during that final seven seconds, but the Raider defense stopped them before reaching midfield. Time expired, making the final score 42-38.
Just before Retherford's game winning touchdown run, the Raiders had to convert another big play in which they faced a fourth and three from the 14 yard line.
Carson Borzekofski, who had returned to the game in the second half after getting injured in the first half, found Brock Adams for a 12 yard pass. That play resulted in a first down and set up Retherford's game winning touchdown run.
Southern coach Kane Hookstra said they've been in a lot of close games lately, which may have helped them close this one out.
"This isn't new to us," Hookstra said. "This team has a never-say-die attitude, which is something we preach all the time. Never give up and play for four quarters."
The game was a thriller from start to finish with Southern building a big 22-0 lead early only to see Diller-Odell climb back into it.
With 5:14 left in the first quarter, Borzekofski found Evan Saathoff for a 55 yard touchdown pass. Borzekofski then ran in the two pointer, making it 8-0.
Southern added to that lead when Borzekofski found Chance Swearingen for a 26 yard touchdown pass with 11:08 left in the second quarter, extending the Raider lead to 14-0.
With 7:26 left in the second quarter, Doug Rainey was able to score on a touchdown run and Borzekofski found Retherford for the two pointer, making it 22-0.
Diller-Odell would manage to score just before half time when Cooper Ebeling found Jacob Meyer for a six yard touchdown pass. Ebeling then found Turner Faxon for the two pointer, making it 22-8 at the half.
Southern got those points back immediately when Rainey scored on a 62 yard touchdown run with 11:43 left in the third quarter to make it 30-8.
Diller-Odell would then score the next three touchdowns. A touchdown pass from Ebeling to Faxon made it 30-16 with 8:00 left in the third quarter. A four yard touchdown run by Daylin Craw with 8:58 left in the fourth quarter made it 30-24.
The Griffins would tie the game when Ebeling found Craw for a 55 yard touchdown pass with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter. The extra point missed, keeping the score tied at 30-30.
Southern finally broke up the Griffin offensive explosion when a 38 yard touchdown pass from Borezkofski to Rainey with 5:06 left in the fourth quarter, giving the Raiders the lead back at 36-30.
Craw then scored on a 33 yard touchdown run and also ran in the two pointer, giving Diller-Odell the lead back at 38-36 with 4:01 remaining in the game, setting up the dramatic finish.
Hookstra said defensive stops and forcing turnovers in the first half allowed them to build the big lead early, but the injury to Borzekofsk was a turning point.
"We had to deal with some adversity and bring in a backup quarterback for a few series," Hookstra said. "But Carson stepped up. He was limited with his mobility, but he could still throw the rock and his passing got us some of those scores late."
Hookstra said they knew Diller-Odell wouldn't go away quietly after falling behind.
"Hats off to Diller-Odell," Hookstra said. "They are very fundamentally sound and they've got good coaches over there and we knew it would be a dog fight for four quarters."
Hookstra said its always nice to win a rivalry game.
"The kids know each other, they live close to each other and they play summer ball together," Hookstra said. "Anytime you can win in a rivalry game, it's special. But it's special because we have a lot of respect for their program because they do a good job over there."
Doug Rainey led the Southern offense with 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also had one touchdown reception for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Despite missing some of the game due to injury, Borzekofski was 8 of 10 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense.
Evan Saathoff had one reception for 55 yards and a touchdown and Swearingen had two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Brock Adams forced two fumbles and recovered one on defense.
Diller-Odell's Craw had 111 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Meyer had 17 carries for 118 yards and five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Ebeling was 16 of 29 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. FAxon had three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Ebeling had an interception while Paxton Mohr recovered two fumbles. Nate Lyons also recovered a fumble.
Southern is 3-2 on the season and will travel to face undefeated Tri County on Friday. Diller-Odell is also 3-2 and they will travel to Mead on Friday.
Other Sunland scores
FALLS CITY 55, FAIRBURY 0
FAIRBURY--Leighton Vice rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers, who racked up 465 total yards and 25 first downs.
Falls City 20 13 14 8 -- 55
Fairbury 0 0 0 0 -- 0
FC--Aldana 46 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Vice 4 run (Aldana kick)
FC--5 run (kick failed)
FC--13 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Vice 48 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Aldana 8 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Simon 7 run (Aldana kick)
FC--Strecker 12 run (Helmick run)
FREEMAN 30, PALMYRA 16
FREEMAN--Brothers Holden and Carter Ruse led the Freeman ground attack with Holden Ruse totaling 141 yards and a touchdown and Carter Ruse rushing for 86 yards with a rushing touchdown and fumble recovery return.
Palmyra 0 0 8 8 -- 16
Freeman 0 6 16 8 -- 30
F--C. Ruse 38 run (conversion failed)
F--H. Ruse 18 run (Sugden run)
F--C. Ruse 67 fumble return (Sugden run)
P--Waltke 13 pass (2-point conversion)
P--1 run (2-point conversion)
F--Sugden 5 pass from Ruse (Sugden run)
TRI COUNTY 60, HEARTLAND 20
DEWITT--Cole Siems led the ground game for the Trojans, totaling 205 yards on 21 carries and scoring six touchdowns.
Heartland 0 12 0 8 -- 20
Tri County 14 22 16 8 -- 60
TC--Holsing 7 run (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 33 run (Lewandowski pass from Siems)
TC--Siems 3 run (Siems run)
H--Wetjen 25 run (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 1 run (Siems run)
TC--Siems 4 run (conversion failed)
H--Regier 10 pass from Boehr (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 27 run (Holsing run)
TC--Siems 35 run (Siems pass from Weichell)
TC--Janssen 1 run (Martinez run)
H--Wichman 35 run (Wichman run)
PARKVIEW CENTRAL 59, LEWISTON 13
Lewiston 6 0 7 0 -- 13
Parkview Christian 27 20 12 0 -- 59
PC--Moore 20 run (kick failed)
PC--Moore 10 pass from Godwin (kick failed)
LW--Rule 8 pass from Ray (run failed)
PC--Moore 33 run (VanEvery pass from Godwin)
PC--Moore 46 punt return (kick failed)
PC--Moore 8 run (Moore run)
PC--Stoll 34 pass from Godwin (Moore run)
PC--Page 29 pass from Godwin (Moore run)
PC--Rohrbaugh 42 run (Rohrbaugh run)
LW--Arena 43 pass from Barker (Ray run)
PC--Page 47 kickoff return (pass failed)
PAWNEE CITY 39, MERIDIAN 16
PAWNEE CITY--Andy Maloney rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries while also hauling in a touchdown pass for the Indians.
Meridian 0 0 8 8 -- 16
Pawnee City 12 13 14 0 -- 39
PC--Maloney 15 run (pass failed)
PC--K. Gyhra 3 run (run failed)
PC--Maloney 27 run (Ghyra pass from Osbourne)
PC--Maloney 6 run (pass failed)
PC--B. Gyhra 8 pass from Osbourne (B. Gyhra pass from Osbourne)
MR--Sones 1 run (deLeon kick)
PC--Maloney 5 pass from Osbourne (B. Gyhra pass from K. Gyhra)
MR--Nunez 56 run (deLeon kick)
