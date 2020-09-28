Southern wins thriller over rival Diller-Odell

Craw then scored on a 33 yard touchdown run and also ran in the two pointer, giving Diller-Odell the lead back at 38-36 with 4:01 remaining in the game, setting up the dramatic finish.

Hookstra said defensive stops and forcing turnovers in the first half allowed them to build the big lead early, but the injury to Borzekofsk was a turning point.

"We had to deal with some adversity and bring in a backup quarterback for a few series," Hookstra said. "But Carson stepped up. He was limited with his mobility, but he could still throw the rock and his passing got us some of those scores late."

Hookstra said they knew Diller-Odell wouldn't go away quietly after falling behind.

"Hats off to Diller-Odell," Hookstra said. "They are very fundamentally sound and they've got good coaches over there and we knew it would be a dog fight for four quarters."

Hookstra said its always nice to win a rivalry game.

"The kids know each other, they live close to each other and they play summer ball together," Hookstra said. "Anytime you can win in a rivalry game, it's special. But it's special because we have a lot of respect for their program because they do a good job over there."