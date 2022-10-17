Sterling beats Lewiston in six-man showdown

Two teams that have been sharing the same field for the 2022 season finally met head-to-head on a crisp Fall evening in Sterling.

The Sterling Jets (4-2) and the Lewiston Tigers (1-5) have both called the Sterling High School field home due to construction and renovation at Lewiston.

It was parents night as part of the final home of the regular season for the Jets. The night began with the presentation of colors by the Sterling American Legion and the Sterling band playing the National Anthem. A nice crowd of fans were on hand to cheer on both teams.

Special teams were a struggle for both teams throughout the night and began with the opening kickoff. Andrew Harms of the Jets. helped by good blocking, took the opening kick all the way back for a touchdown. The conversion was no good as there was a miscue on the snap. The Jets took a 6-0 lead just nine seconds into the game.

The Tigers were able to mount a drive down the field led by quarterback Caleb Rule. On fourth and 15, Rule tried a deep pass to near the end zone, but Jesus Gonzales swatted down the ball forcing a turnover on downs.

The Jets were quick to take advantage. On second down, Wyatt Rathe took the hand off and started down the left side of the field. He quickly changed directions and went untouched into the end zone at the 6:54 mark in the first. Another miscue on the snap took place and the conversion failed as the Jets took a 12-0 lead.

The Tiger began their next drive on their own 25-yard line. Tristen Ray took a hand off and burst free for a first down. Later in the drive, facing a third and 10, Rule broke loose setting up a first and goal.

Ray battled up the middle for a five yard gain on first down. He followed that up with a second run up the middle into the end zone for the Tiger’s first score with 3:35 left in the quarter. Christion Harms blocked the conversion attempt, but the Tigers closed the score to 12-6.

A short kickoff and face mask penalty set the Jets up at the Tiger’s 28-yard line. On third down, Rathe again broke free on the left side of the field and scampered in for the score. This time, the conversion was good and with 2:35 left in the quarter, the Jets took a 20-6 lead.

The Tigers again mounted a drive, but the Jet defense stiffened. Facing a third and 14, Rule dropped back and attempted a deep pass which was intercepted at the goal line by Andrew Harms. The Tigers were able to force a punt, which was fumbled and recovered by Ridge Bredthauer setting the Jets up at midfield.

Rathe again burst free, avoiding tacklers on second down as he ran from one sideline to the other, setting up a first and goal at the 8-yard line. On second down, Gonzales took a pitch and scampered in for the score. The conversion was good and the Jets went up 28-6 at the 5:09 mark.

On the following drive, the Jets defense forced a fourth and 10. Rule again tried a deep pass, but Andrew Harms swatted down the ball. On third and two, with Gonzales at quarterback, the Jets were able to strike again as he hit a wide-open Harms for an easy score. The conversion was good and the Jets took a 36-6 lead into halftime.

The Tigers received the kickoff to start the second half but were unable to move the ball. Bledsaw got off a nice punt, pinning the Jets at their own 11-yard line. Rathe again proved too tough to tackle as he had several big runs helping set up the Jets at the Tiger’s 4-yard line.

Gonzales then took the ball over the left side for a touchdown. Another misfire took place on the snap and the conversion failed. There would be no further scoring and the Jets took a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers were then able to move down the field, but faced a third and goal from the 14-yard line. Andrew Harms then grabbed an interception and took it in for a touchdown. The conversion was no good and the Jets went up 48-6.

The Jets began to substitute freely including giving several junior varsity players some game time. The Jets went on to add another score and went up 54-6. The Tigers added two late scores but the Jets prevailed with a final score of 54-18.

Following the victory Jet Coach Zach Lempka was pleased with his team's play.

“All week long we preach about putting four quarters together," Lempka said. "It was good to see the kids respond. We have Meridan up next and they have size and are a physical team, so it will be a challenge for the last game of the regular season.”

Lempka said that right now, the Jets are right on the line to host a playoff game depending on the outcome of the final regular season. The Tigers host a season final home game against Parkview Christian.

Other Sunland football scores BDS 65, HTRS 32 Thayer Central 58, JCC 8 Palmyra 44, Freeman 26 Aurora 73, Fairbury 19 Johnson-Brock 71, Diller-Odell 0 Lincoln Lutheran 55, Tri County 14 Milford 27, Wilber-Clatonia 26 Norris 42, Crete 15 Pawnee City 56, Meridian 14 Hanover 62, Linn 12 Marysville 43, Hiawatha 13