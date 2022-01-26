Sterling boys fall to Lourdes CC

STERLING -- The Sterling boys basketball team fell to Lourdes Central Catholic 61-37 Tuesday night at Sterling High School.

Sterling did held a 6-5 lead early in the game thanks to six points from Andrew Richardson.

Richardson and Kody Goracke added free throws last in the first quarter, but Lourdes was able to maintain a 10-8 lead after one.

Lourdes opened the second quarter with four straight three pointers to open a 22-8 lead.

A basket by Goracke and a three pointer by Carson McAuliffe got Sterling back to within nine at 22-13. Lourdes went on a 9-2 run after that with the Jets' lone basket coming from McAuliffe.

Late in the second quarter, Goracke had a basket and Richardson had a three pointer, but Lourdes still led 36-20 at the half.

They would be able to maintain a safe lead throughout the second half on their way to the 61-37 win.

Sterling falls to 3-14 on the season and will travel to Lewiston on Friday.

Sunland boys scores BENNINGTON 49, NORRIS 43 Bennington 7 11 16 15 -- 49 Norris 8 13 5 17 -- 43 Bennington--Wempen 7, Bird 9, Holtz 13, Colvert 3, Conner 2, Lym 4, Casart 11. Norris--Hobza 15, Hausmann 3, Boesiger 9, Klein 2, Hoehne 9, Wubbels 5. FREEMAN 49, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 28 Elmwood-Murdock 6 3 6 13 -- 28 Freeman 14 13 10 12 -- 49 Elmwood-Murdock--Rust 7, Coleman 11, Wilson 2, Fletcher 8. Freeman--Ruse 15, Niles 12, Delhay 3, Vetrovsky 16, Jennings 3. MALCOLM 53, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 50 Malcolm 14 13 12 14 -- 53 Johnson Co. Central 13 11 13 11 -- 50 Malcolm--Frank 27, Meyer 5, Christensen 2, Boehle 2, Johnson 13, Zegar 4. Johnson Co. Central--Holthus 13, Duncan 8, Barres-Carnagey 2, Ludemann 3, Speckman 2, Schuster 3, Jones 11, Rivera 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.