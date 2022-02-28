Sterling, Diller-Odell girls qualify for state

The Sunland will be well represented in the D2 girls bracket of the NSAA State Basketball Tournament next week in Lincoln.

Both the Sterling Lady Jets and the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins won district finals games on Friday night, punching their tickets to state.

Sterling, who is the No. 5 seed in Class D2, defeated 12th-seeded South Platte 65-33 Friday night at Gibbon High School.

The Lady Jets jumped out to a 16-13 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 34-17 at half time. They maintained a 44-28 lead after three quarters on their way to the 65-33 win.

Katy Boldt led the way for Sterling with 29 points while Macy Richardson had 13, Dakotah Ludemann had eight, Ella Wingert and Ellie Lafferty had seven each and Lauren Harms had one.

Diller-Odell is the No. 10 seed in Class D2 and they defeated seventh-seeded Wauneta-Palisade 65-43 Friday night at Wilcox-Hildreth High School, punching their ticket to state.

Wauneta-Palisade led 14-13 after the first quarter and 22-21 at half time, but the Lady Griffins were able to outscore their opponent 18-7 in the third quarter and 26-14 in the fourth quarter on their way to the 65-43 win.

Myleigh Weers led the way for Diller-Odell with 29 points while Lilly Swanson had 13, Mallory Denner had 11, Keira Hennerberg and Baileigh Vilda had four each and Jaedyn Hajek had two.

Sterling (19-6) and Diller-Odell (16-7) will have to wait until all district finals are complete to find out who and when they'll be playing Monday at the NSAA State Basketball Tournament.

The Fairbury girls also had a chance to qualify for state, but fell in their district championship game to Lincoln Lutheran 38-18.

The Lady Jeffs finish their season with a 13-14 record

