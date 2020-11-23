Sterling falls in six-man state championship

"All three of our seniors had major injuries and Kaleb getting hurt last week was just one more we had to deal with," Heusman said. "I couldn't be more proud of the whole team, but those seniors especially. There was even some doubt if those seniors would even come out this year because of those injuries, but they did and they got after this year and I couldn't be happier for them that they were able to finish runner-up."

McCool Junction had 508 total rushing yards in the game and McDonald had 396 of those yards.

"We knew Owen McDonald was going to be tough to handle and it turned out that way," Heusman said. "They're bigger than we are. All year we've been the bigger team, but tonight that wasn't the case. Their line was able to control the game and Owen is the real deal and with us being down a lineman, that made it even more difficult."

Boldt ran the ball nine times for 72 yards in the game for Sterling. Derek Buss had five catches for 49 yars and Hier had three catechs for 29 yards.

In just their third season playing six man football, Sterling finishes their season with a 10-1 record.

"I think our program is going in the right direction," Heusman said. "This is our third year of six man and we're gradually making our way in the right direction. Our three seniors have put in a lot of time and effort and were great leaders this year and we owe a lot of credit to those guys for where our program is."

