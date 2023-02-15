The Sterling and Freeman girls basketball teams both reached the finals of their respective subdistricts with semifinal wins Tuesday night.

Sterling, the No. 2 seed in the D1-1 subdistrict hosted by Johnson-Brock, defeated third-seeded Meridian 59-50 Tuesday night.

With the win, Sterling will play top-seeded Johnson-Brock at 7 p.m. Thursday in the subdistrict final.

Sterling fell behind Meridian 15-11 in the first quarter, but outscored the Mustangs 23-8 in the second quarter to open a 34-23 lead at half time. The Lady Jets still led 46-37 going into the fourth quarter on their way to the 59-50 win.

Meridian could still potentially play in a district final game due to their ranking in the power point standings.

Freeman, the No. 1 seed in the C2-1 Subdistrict, defeated fifth-seeded Tri County 56-35 Tuesday night at Freeman High School in Adams.

Freeman will now play third-seeded Wilber-Clatonia at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night in the subdistrict final.

Freeman jumped out to a 11-3 lead over Tri County in the first quarter and led 26-15 at half time. They maintained a 38-27 lead in the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Trojans 18-8 in the fourth quarter on their way to the 56-35 win.

Wilber-Clatonia reached the subdistrict final by defeating second-seeded Southern 35-23 Tuesday night at Freeman High School.

The Diller-Odell girls lost their D2-1 Subdistrict semifinal game to Falls City Sacred Heart 53-44 Tuesday night at Sacred Heart High School.

Lewiston also lost their subdistrict semifinal game to Parkview Christian Tuesday night 37-31.

Diller-Odell and Lewiston could both potentially play in district final games due to their ranking in the power point standings.