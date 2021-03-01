Sterling girls qualify for state

The Sterling girls basketball team will have a tall task in the first round of the NSAA State Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Jets (15-2) are the No. 8 seed in Class D2 and they will square off with top-seeded and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis (22-0) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Lincoln North Star.
With a win, the Jets would play at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of fourth-seeded Mullen (24-2) and fifth-seeded Exeter-Milligan (23-4).
The Other side of the Class D2 bracket has second-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (24-2) against seventh-seeded Maywood-HC (24-2) and third-seeded CWC (23-1) and sixth-seeded Wynot (19-6)
Sterling advanced to the state tournament by defeating Wauneta-Palisade 78-61 Friday.
The Sunland Area had several other teams competing in district finals on Friday, but all fell short.
Meridian fell to Humphrey/LHF 56-35; Southern fell to Archbishop Bergam 63-37; Diller-Odell fell to Maywood-Hayes Center 47-39; and Freeman fell to Crofton 62-16.
The Norris girls previously qualified for state last Saturday and they will be the No. 1 seed in Class B.
The Lady Titans (20-2) will open their state tournament at 9 a.m. on Tuesday against eighth-seeded Bennington (14-10) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With a win, Norris will play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of fourth-seeded Omaha Skutt (19-4) and fifth-seeded York (20-3).
On the other side of the Class B bracket, second-seeded Elkhorn North (18-2) plays seventh-seeded Omaha Gross (17-6) and third-seeded Crete (21-3) plays sixth-seeded Scottsbluff (18-6).
All State Championship games will be played on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.