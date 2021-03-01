Sterling girls qualify for state

The Sterling girls basketball team will have a tall task in the first round of the NSAA State Tournament on Wednesday.

The Lady Jets (15-2) are the No. 8 seed in Class D2 and they will square off with top-seeded and undefeated Humphrey St. Francis (22-0) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Lincoln North Star.

With a win, the Jets would play at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of fourth-seeded Mullen (24-2) and fifth-seeded Exeter-Milligan (23-4).

The Other side of the Class D2 bracket has second-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (24-2) against seventh-seeded Maywood-HC (24-2) and third-seeded CWC (23-1) and sixth-seeded Wynot (19-6)

Sterling advanced to the state tournament by defeating Wauneta-Palisade 78-61 Friday.

The Sunland Area had several other teams competing in district finals on Friday, but all fell short.

Meridian fell to Humphrey/LHF 56-35; Southern fell to Archbishop Bergam 63-37; Diller-Odell fell to Maywood-Hayes Center 47-39; and Freeman fell to Crofton 62-16.

The Norris girls previously qualified for state last Saturday and they will be the No. 1 seed in Class B.