ADAMS -- The Sterling Lady Jets were able to rally from behind to beat rival Freeman 47-44 Tuesday night at Freeman High School in Adams.
It was Freeman that jumped out to a 13-10 lead in the first quarter and they continued to lead 23-18 at half time.
Sterling cut into their deficit in the third quarter, but still trailed 35-34 going into the fourth.
Freeman led 39-38 early in the fourth quarter before Sterling went on a 6-0 run to take a 44-39 win. Freeman hit a three pointer to make it 44-42. The two teams traded baskets to make it 46-42.
The Lady Jets were able to hang on for the 47-44 win.
Lauren Harms led the way for Sterling with 12 points while Paige Mahler led the way for Freeman with 15 points.
Sterling has won seven of their last eight games and improves to 15-5 on the season. They will wrap up their regular season on Friday when they travel to Tri County.
Freeman falls to 10-10 on the season and will wrap up their regular season Thursday night when they host Johnson-Brock.
Sunland basketball scores
Girls
BDS 49, MERIDIAN 27
BDS 19 7 13 10 -- 49
Meridian 7 7 6 7 -- 27
Meridian -- Stewart 6, Dimas 2, Schwisow 2, Ward 2, Sobotka 9, Dimas 6
DILLER-ODELL 51, FALLS CITY 46
Diller-Odell 8 22 10 11 -- 51
Falls City 17 8 9 11 -- 45
Diller-Odell-- DNR
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 52, JCC 28
JCC 8 6 4 10 -- 28
Elmwood-Murdock 9 9 20 14 -- 52
JCC -- DNR
SEWARD 50, FAIRBURY 19
Fairbury 3 4 6 6 -- 19
Seward 8 19 10 13 -- 50
Fairbury-- Vocelka 2, Friesen 4, Ohlde 7, Deras 2, Sipek 1, Kroeker 1, Marschman 2
TRI COUNTY 44, HTRS 40
HTRS 11 8 7 14 -- 40
Tri County 2 7 14 21 -- 44
Tri County -- DNR
HTRS - DNR
LEWISTON 61, SOUTHERN 25
Lewiston -- K Sanders 16, Dekoning 2, Weyers 30, M Sanders 13
Southern -- DNR
OMAHA SKUTT 58, NORRIS 41
Norris 9 5 15 12 -- 41
Omaha Skutt 21 12 10 15 -- 58
Norris -- Sullivan 3, Rice 11, Keetle 2, Piening 3, Kohler 8, Johnson 6, Burbach 8
SUTTON 37, WILBER-CLATONIA 19
Sutton 9 11 10 7 -- 37
Wilber-Clatonia 2 11 2 4 -- 19
Wilber-Clatonia -- DNR
Boys
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 49, JCC 44
JCC 3 15 11 15 -- 44
Elmwood-Murdock 8 10 19 12 -- 49
JCC -- DNR
FALLS CITY 53, DILLER-ODELL 49
Diller-Odell -- Engelman 7, Warren 7, Morgan 16, Wendland 3, Sutton 13, Vitosh 3
OMAHA SKUTT 67, NORRIS 39
Norris 6 5 11 17 -- 39
Omaha Skutt 15 28 15 9 -- 67
Norris -- DNR
SEWARD 62, FAIRBURY 38
Fairbury - DNR
SOUTHERN 66, LEWISTON 47
Southern 19 9 23 15 -- 66
Lewiston 15 13 10 9 -- 47
Southern -- DNR
Lewiston -- Sanders 2, Bohling 5, Bledsaw 13, Rule 13, Ray 8, Janssen 6
WILBER-CLATONIA 39, SUTTON 16
Wilber-Clatonia - DNR
TRI COUNTY 60, HTRS 17
Tri County -- C Siems 18, Ca Bales 8, Damrow 2, Reynolds 2, D Siems 12, Sasse 4, Janssen 10, Co Bales 3, Kapke 1
HTRS -- DNR