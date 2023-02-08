ADAMS -- The Sterling Lady Jets were able to rally from behind to beat rival Freeman 47-44 Tuesday night at Freeman High School in Adams.

It was Freeman that jumped out to a 13-10 lead in the first quarter and they continued to lead 23-18 at half time.

Sterling cut into their deficit in the third quarter, but still trailed 35-34 going into the fourth.

Freeman led 39-38 early in the fourth quarter before Sterling went on a 6-0 run to take a 44-39 win. Freeman hit a three pointer to make it 44-42. The two teams traded baskets to make it 46-42.

The Lady Jets were able to hang on for the 47-44 win.

Lauren Harms led the way for Sterling with 12 points while Paige Mahler led the way for Freeman with 15 points.

Sterling has won seven of their last eight games and improves to 15-5 on the season. They will wrap up their regular season on Friday when they travel to Tri County.

Freeman falls to 10-10 on the season and will wrap up their regular season Thursday night when they host Johnson-Brock.

Sunland basketball scores Girls BDS 49, MERIDIAN 27 BDS 19 7 13 10 -- 49 Meridian 7 7 6 7 -- 27 Meridian -- Stewart 6, Dimas 2, Schwisow 2, Ward 2, Sobotka 9, Dimas 6 DILLER-ODELL 51, FALLS CITY 46 Diller-Odell 8 22 10 11 -- 51 Falls City 17 8 9 11 -- 45 Diller-Odell-- DNR ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 52, JCC 28 JCC 8 6 4 10 -- 28 Elmwood-Murdock 9 9 20 14 -- 52 JCC -- DNR SEWARD 50, FAIRBURY 19 Fairbury 3 4 6 6 -- 19 Seward 8 19 10 13 -- 50 Fairbury-- Vocelka 2, Friesen 4, Ohlde 7, Deras 2, Sipek 1, Kroeker 1, Marschman 2 TRI COUNTY 44, HTRS 40 HTRS 11 8 7 14 -- 40 Tri County 2 7 14 21 -- 44 Tri County -- DNR HTRS - DNR LEWISTON 61, SOUTHERN 25 Lewiston -- K Sanders 16, Dekoning 2, Weyers 30, M Sanders 13 Southern -- DNR OMAHA SKUTT 58, NORRIS 41 Norris 9 5 15 12 -- 41 Omaha Skutt 21 12 10 15 -- 58 Norris -- Sullivan 3, Rice 11, Keetle 2, Piening 3, Kohler 8, Johnson 6, Burbach 8 SUTTON 37, WILBER-CLATONIA 19 Sutton 9 11 10 7 -- 37 Wilber-Clatonia 2 11 2 4 -- 19 Wilber-Clatonia -- DNR Boys ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 49, JCC 44 JCC 3 15 11 15 -- 44 Elmwood-Murdock 8 10 19 12 -- 49 JCC -- DNR FALLS CITY 53, DILLER-ODELL 49 Diller-Odell -- Engelman 7, Warren 7, Morgan 16, Wendland 3, Sutton 13, Vitosh 3 OMAHA SKUTT 67, NORRIS 39 Norris 6 5 11 17 -- 39 Omaha Skutt 15 28 15 9 -- 67 Norris -- DNR SEWARD 62, FAIRBURY 38 Fairbury - DNR SOUTHERN 66, LEWISTON 47 Southern 19 9 23 15 -- 66 Lewiston 15 13 10 9 -- 47 Southern -- DNR Lewiston -- Sanders 2, Bohling 5, Bledsaw 13, Rule 13, Ray 8, Janssen 6 WILBER-CLATONIA 39, SUTTON 16 Wilber-Clatonia - DNR TRI COUNTY 60, HTRS 17 Tri County -- C Siems 18, Ca Bales 8, Damrow 2, Reynolds 2, D Siems 12, Sasse 4, Janssen 10, Co Bales 3, Kapke 1 HTRS -- DNR