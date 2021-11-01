Sterling loses heart breaker in state playoffs

On a crisp fall night, made for D6 State Playoff Football action, the undefeated Sterling Jets hosted the 7-1 Spaulding Academy Shamrocks at Jet field in Sterling.

Sterling, who made it all the way to the D6 State Championship game last year, fell to the visiting Shamrocks 45-44, ending their season.

The night began with the presentation of colors and the national anthem being performed by Sterling’s own seventh grade student Joey Jensen. A capacity crowd was on hand to witness the excitement, drama and heartbreaking moments that unfolded on the field.

The Jets opened the game by receiving the kick and starting on their own 15 yard line. The offense struggled and on third down, the Shamrock’s Caidyn Carraher intercepted the pass thrown from Sterling’s Andrew Richardson.

The Shamrocks drove down the field and was set up at the Jet’s 1-yard line, but Richardson took an interception back 99 yards for a touchdown, giving Sterling an 8-0 lead following the PAT at the 6:21 mark in the first quarter.

The Shamrocks were quick to answer as Daniel Diessner received a pitch and took the ball to the end zone for the score. Following the PAT, the score was tied at 8-8 at the 6:03 mark in the first.

Both teams’ defenses stepped up an slowed down the scoring, The Jets’ defense bottled up the Shamrock’s offense causing a fumble, which resulted in a safety, giving Sterling the 10-8 lead with 7:57 left in the half.

The Shamrocks kicked off following the safety setting up the Jets on their 37 yard line. Behind the play of Wyatt Rathe, Sterling drove down the field and a touchdown pass to Tanner McDonald extended the Jet lead to 16-8 with 4:54 left in the half.

On the ensuing kickoff, Braden Leslie took the ball 99 yards for a Shamrock score, but the pat failed and kept Sterling ahead 16-14 with 4:30 left in the half. The Jets answered quickly with Rathe breaking tackles through the middle for a touchdown, making the score 22-14 at half time.

The Shamrocks took the second half kickoff and made an early statement as QB Dawson Murphy hit Klayton Kieffner for a touchdown to close the deficit to 22-21. The teams traded possessions and the momentum changed hands several times. The Jet’s took a hand off and burst up the middle to score pushing the score to a 30-21.

The Shamrock’s combination of passes from Murphey to Kieffner was too much for the Jet’s defense as the Shamrock’s closed the score to 38-37 with 1:10 left in the third quarter. In dramatic fashion, Murphey hit Leslie with 46 seconds left in the game to take a 45-38 Shamrock lead.

The Jets then drove the field to score, electrifying the home fans. Sterling elected to go for the win by attempting a two point kick conversion per 6 man rules. The PAT failed and Spaulding Academy escaped in dramatic fashion with the win.

With the loss, Sterling’s season comes to an end after posting an 8-1 record. The Shamrocks will move on in the state playoffs.

SPALDING ACADEMY 45, STERLING 44 Spalding Academy 8 6 15 16 -- 45 Sterling 8 14 8 14 -- 44 STE--Rathe 79 interception return (McAuliffe kick) SPA--Dieffner 53 run (I. Leslie kick) STE--Safety STE--McDonald 5 pass from Hier (conversion failed) SPA--B. Leslie 78 kickoff return (conversion failed) STE--Goracke 53 run (conversion failed) SPA--Kleffner 41 pass form Murphy (Kleffner pass from Carraher) STE--Perry 10 run (McAuliffe kick) SPA--Murphy 8 run (I. Leslie kick) SPA--Diessner 2 run (I. Leslie kick) STE--Perry 15 run (McAuliffe kick) SPA--B. Leslie 69 pass from Murphy (I. Leslie kick) STE--McAuliffe 15 pass from Perry (kick failed)

