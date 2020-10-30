Sterling rolls to first round playoff win

Sterling’s Sam Boldt throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Andrew Richardson hauls in a touchdown catch during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Andrew Richardson (left) attempts to secure a pass near the sideline during the second quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Kaleb Masur (left) forces an incomplete pass during the second quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Kaleb Masur reacts after a defensive stop during the fourth quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Trenton Peery runs the ball during the second half as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Sam Boldt (12) runs along the sideline during the second half as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Andrew Richardson (middle) celebrates another Sterling tackle for loss as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Sam Boldt (middle) and Kaleb Masur (bottom) upend a Southwest runner as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Sam Boldt looks for room to run as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Derek Buss runs for a touchdown during the second quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Trenton Peery signals to the crowd while being carried off the field due to an injury during the fourth quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Tanner McDonald (middle) celebrates a sack during the second quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Tanner McDonald (middle) sacks the Southwest quarterback as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Tanner McDonald (left) puts pressure on the Southwest quarterback during the second quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling fans watch the action during the first half as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Kody Goracke (left) and Kaleb Masur (22) combine for a tackle during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Garrett Hier (20) drops back to pass during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Kaleb Masur (22) gets ready to snap the ball during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Garrett Hier looks for an open receiver as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Andrew Richardson celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Trenton Peery looks for room to run during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Kaleb Masur (left) and Andrew Richardson (right) help teammate Sam Boldt (middle) after Boldt recovered a fumble during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Sam Boldt (12) recovers a fumble during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Derek Buss (left) and Sam Boldt (right) celebrate a first quarter touchdown as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
Sterling’s Derek Buss (with ball) turns the corner on his way into the end zone during the first quarter as the Sterling Jets defeat the Southwest Roughriders, 54-6, on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Sterling, Neb.
STERLING -- The Sterling Jets are moving on in the six-man state football playoffs.
The fourth-seeded Jets defeated 13th-seeded Southwest 54-6 Friday afternoon at Sterling High School.
With the win, Sterling remains unbeaten on the season and will play next Friday against the winner of fifth-seeded Red Cloud and 12th-seeded Dorchester.
Sterling scored 35 points in the first quarter to leave no doubt as to who was advancing to state.
Already leading 8-0 in the first quarter, Sterling extended their lead to 16-0 when Sam Boldt connected with Derek Buss for a 55-yard touchdown pass.
The Jets continued to pour it on in the first quarter when Buss broke free for a 51 yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, keeping the score at 22-0.
The Sterling defense recovered a Southwest fumble and two plays later, Boldt found Andrew Richardson for a 20 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 29-0 -- still in the first quarter.
The Jets wrapped up their first quarter scoring when Boldt returned a punt 33 yards before catching a 19 yard touchdown pass. The two point conversion failed, keeping the score at 35-0.
Sterling scored a touchdown in the second quarter when Buss broke free for a 50 yard touchdown run down the sideline, extending the lead to 41-0.