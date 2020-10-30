 Skip to main content
Sterling rolls to first round playoff win
Sterling rolls to first round playoff win

STERLING -- The Sterling Jets are moving on in the six-man state football playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Jets defeated 13th-seeded Southwest 54-6 Friday afternoon at Sterling High School.

With the win, Sterling remains unbeaten on the season and will play next Friday against the winner of fifth-seeded Red Cloud and 12th-seeded Dorchester.

Sterling scored 35 points in the first quarter to leave no doubt as to who was advancing to state.

Already leading 8-0 in the first quarter, Sterling extended their lead to 16-0 when Sam Boldt connected with Derek Buss for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

The Jets continued to pour it on in the first quarter when Buss broke free for a 51 yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, keeping the score at 22-0.

The Sterling defense recovered a Southwest fumble and two plays later, Boldt found Andrew Richardson for a 20 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 29-0 -- still in the first quarter.

The Jets wrapped up their first quarter scoring when Boldt returned a punt 33 yards before catching a 19 yard touchdown pass. The two point conversion failed, keeping the score at 35-0.

Sterling scored a touchdown in the second quarter when Buss broke free for a 50 yard touchdown run down the sideline, extending the lead to 41-0.

Southwest was able to finally score a touchdown just before half time, making the score 41-6 at the half.

In the second half, Boldt would score on a six yard touchdown run to make it 48-6. Wyatt Rathe would cap Sterling's scoring with a two yard touchdown run to make the final score 54-6.

Pawnee City falls to Arthur County

The Pawnee City Indians fell in their first round playoff game against Arthur County.

Arthur County, who is the undefeated top seed in six man football, defeated  16th-seeded Pawnee City 55-8 at Arthur County High School Friday afternoon. 

Pawnee City's season comes to an end after posting a 3-6 record.

Other Sunland scores

Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12

