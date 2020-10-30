Sterling rolls to first round playoff win

STERLING -- The Sterling Jets are moving on in the six-man state football playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Jets defeated 13th-seeded Southwest 54-6 Friday afternoon at Sterling High School.

With the win, Sterling remains unbeaten on the season and will play next Friday against the winner of fifth-seeded Red Cloud and 12th-seeded Dorchester.

Sterling scored 35 points in the first quarter to leave no doubt as to who was advancing to state.

Already leading 8-0 in the first quarter, Sterling extended their lead to 16-0 when Sam Boldt connected with Derek Buss for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

The Jets continued to pour it on in the first quarter when Buss broke free for a 51 yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, keeping the score at 22-0.

The Sterling defense recovered a Southwest fumble and two plays later, Boldt found Andrew Richardson for a 20 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 29-0 -- still in the first quarter.

The Jets wrapped up their first quarter scoring when Boldt returned a punt 33 yards before catching a 19 yard touchdown pass. The two point conversion failed, keeping the score at 35-0.

