Sterling rolls to victory over Parkview Christian

They may be nicknamed the Jets, but Class D-6 No. 8 Sterling rode the Derek Buss on offense Saturday in a 47-13 win at No. 10 Parkview Christian.

Buss totaled four touchdowns, three coming in the first quarter, with two on the ground of 4 and 29 yards. He added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Richardson and caught a 48-yard reception for a score from Sam Boldt.

Boldt opened the early scoring on a 53-yard run 16 seconds into the game.

"Sam and Derek are our two go-to's," Sterling coach Brent Heusman said. "They are our speed factor. They understand the game pretty well and we are going to go as far as the two can take us when it comes to getting the ball in the open field in a six-man game. If we can get them in space, we should have pretty good success."

The Jets opened with a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Sterling tacked on 19 more points in the second to close the half on a 47-0 run as Kaleb Masur, Andrew Richardson and Tanner McDonald paved the way in the trenches.