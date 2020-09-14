Sterling rolls to victory over Parkview Christian

They may be nicknamed the Jets, but Class D-6 No. 8 Sterling rode the Derek Buss on offense Saturday in a 47-13 win at No. 10 Parkview Christian.
Buss totaled four touchdowns, three coming in the first quarter, with two on the ground of 4 and 29 yards. He added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Richardson and caught a 48-yard reception for a score from Sam Boldt.
Boldt opened the early scoring on a 53-yard run 16 seconds into the game.
"Sam and Derek are our two go-to's," Sterling coach Brent Heusman said. "They are our speed factor. They understand the game pretty well and we are going to go as far as the two can take us when it comes to getting the ball in the open field in a six-man game. If we can get them in space, we should have pretty good success."
The Jets opened with a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Sterling tacked on 19 more points in the second to close the half on a 47-0 run as Kaleb Masur, Andrew Richardson and Tanner McDonald paved the way in the trenches.
"Our biggest thing, our linemen, our three linemen do a heck of a job," Heusman said. "They are all three-year starters and we can throw some different things at them and they are willing to adjust on the fly. We thought we could take advantage of what (Parkview Christian's) defense was going to give us. Their ends kind of played wider and we thought we could get inside of them. We can usually get something with our three lineman.
"They get a hat-on-hat and we are able to get positive yards more often than not. Kudos to our three guys. They've been battling in the trenches for three years and they've got this game kind of figured out where we are able to move the football. We've got some speed that can take advantage of the holes those guys provide."
Parkview Christian (1-1) fought back in the second half with a pair of scores.
KeShawn Moore tumbled into the end zone in the third quarter from a yard out to end the Jets' shutout, and Chandler Page rumbled 27 yards after an interception return to cut the deficit to 47-13 with 3:40 left to play in the fourth quarter.
"We've got 18 kids out," Heusman said. "These first three games we've gotten out to a pretty big lead and had to play some of our younger guys. It's coming to them slowly but surely. The six-man game we don't get a lot of (junior varsity) action and unfortunately those guys get thrown into the fire against some varsity players on the other team. They're getting better and it's kind of learn by default."
The Jets moved to 3-0 on the young season and head into a bye week in Week 4.
"The last two years we got to 2-0 and then couldn't get over the hump," Heusman said. "We preached all week, 'Lets get to our bye week at 3-0, it's going to be a lot sweeter being 3-0 than 2-1.' Now we kind of hit the meat of our schedule."
Other Sunland scores
BENNINGTON 21, NORRIS 20
Bennington 0 7 7 7 -- 21
Norris 10 7 3 0 -- 20
NOR--Carnie 9 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Reeves 36 FG
NOR--Hood 6 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
BEN--LeClair 64 run (Hughes kick)
BEN--LeClair 2 run (Hughes kick)
NOR--Reeves 34 FG
BEN--1 run (Hughes kick)
BEN NOR
First downs 15 11
Rushes-yards 44-200 30-102
Passing yards 109 127
Passing 8-15 9-23
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-75 7-45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--BEN: LeClair 21-100, Bird 21-92, Mostek 2-8; NOR: Landgren 16-22, Hausmann 9-54, Meyer 5-26.
PASSING--BEN: Bird 8-15-0-109; NOR: Hausmann 9-23-2-127.
RECEIVING--BEN: Schmaderer 4-72, Kenkel 3-25, Bluhm 1-12; NOR: Carnie 6-74, Hood 3-53.
SUTTON 40, FAIRBURY 0
FAIRBURY--Sutton forced six Fairbury turnovers as the Mustangs completely shut down the Jeffs in a dominant win.
Sutton 8 24 0 8 -- 40
Fairbury 0 0 0 0 -- 0
SUT--Baldwin 41 fumble recovery (conversion good)
SUT--Jones 17 run (conversion good)
SUT--Olson 7 run (conversion good)
SUT--Anderson 39 interception return (conversion good)
SUT--Herdon 2 run (conversion good)
WILBER-CLATONIA 27, SUPERIOR 0
WILBER--Mithell Thompson had 16 carries for 105 yards, Devin Homolka added five catches for 118 yards and two scores, while Wilber-Clatonia quarterback Coy Rosentrader went 14-of-20 passing with 169 yards and three scores.
Superior 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Wilber-Clatonia 7 13 7 0 -- 27
WC--Thompson 59 interception return (Ortiz kick)
WC--D. Homolka 69 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)
WC--C. Homolka 6 pass from Rosentreader (kick failed)
WC--D. Homolka 6 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)
FREEMAN 36, SOUTHERN 28
WYMORE--Holden Ruse ran for three touchdowns as Freeeman held off a late rally from Southern.
Freeman 6 14 8 8 -- 36
Southern 8 6 0 14 -- 28
FRE--H. Ruse 55 run (conversion failed)
SOU--Rane 12 run (Borzekofski pass)
FRE--Sugden 52 pass from T. Ruse (R. Huse run)
SOU--Borzekofski 18 run (Conversion failed)
FRE--Alberts 11 pass from C. Ruse (conversion failed)
FRE--H. Ruse 23 run (H. Ruse run)
SOU--Bradley 51 pass from Borzekofski (Swearingen run)
FRE--H. Ruse 35 run (Borzekofski pass)
SOU--Saathoff 46 pass from Borzekofski (conversion failed)
TRI-COUNTY 56, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 16
DeWITT--Tri-County's rushing attack was in full force with 272 yards, led by Cole Siems with 92 yards and a touchdown. Jack Holsing added 62 yards and three touchdowns.
Elmwood-Murdock 0 0 8 8 -- 16
Tri County 24 24 8 0 -- 56
TC--Siems 1 run (Lewandowski run)
TC--Holsing 8 run (Garrison run)
TC--Garrison 1 run (Holsing run)
TC--Holsing 2 run (Siems run)
TC--Lewandowski 11 pass from Siems (Holsing run)
TC--Lewandowski 11 pass from Weichel (conversion good)
TC--Holsing 1 run (Holsing run)
EM--Drake 37 pass from Fletcher (Hosier run)
EM--Drake 14 run (Arent run)
WEEPING WATER 50, JOHNSON CC 0
Weeping Water 6 16 14 14 -- 50
Johnson CC 0 0 0 0 -- 0
DILLER-ODELL 24, LAWRENCE-NELSON 6
LAWRENCE--Cooper Ebeling threw for three touchdowns and 151 yards to lead the Griffins.
Diller-Odell 6 12 6 0 -- 24
Lawrence-Nelson 0 6 0 0 -- 6
DO--Meyer 17 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)
DO--Meyer 44 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)
DO--Faxon 24 pass from Ebeling (conversion failed)
LN--Kathman 10 pass from Kucera (kick failed)
DO--Craw 6 run (conversion failed)
MCCOOL JUNCTION 58, PAWNEE CITY 12
McCOOL JUNCTION--Owen McDonald led McCool Junction with five rushing touchdowns. Jonah Barrow and Chase Wilkinson each threw a touchdown pass.
Pawnee City 0 0 6 6 -- 12
McCool Junction 12 32 8 6 -- 58
MCJ--McDonald 15 run (kick failed)
MCJ--Garretson 15 pass from Barrow (kick good)
MCJ--McDonald 28 run (kick failed)
MCJ--McDonald 45 run (kick failed)
MCJ--McDonald 40 run (kick good)
MCJ--McDonald 26 run (kick good)
MCJ--Dietz 37 pass from Wilkinson (kick good)
PC--Gyhra 6 run (kick failed)
MCJ--Naber fumble return (kick good)
PC--Maloley 16 run (kick failed)
DORCHESTER 62, LEWISTON 20
Dorchester 24 22 16 0 -- 62
Lewiston 7 0 13 0 -- 20
WILCOX-HILDRETH 36, MERIDIAN 0
WILCOX--Gavin Sheen racked up 135 yards and two scores in the air for Wilcox-Hildreth. Sheen also returned an interception for a score in the third quarter.
Meridian 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Wilcox-Hildreth 16 14 6 0 -- 36
WH--Nicks 5 run (Sheen kick)
WH--Lieb 43 pass from Sheen (Sheen kick)
WH--Sheen 11 run (Sheen kick)
WH--Ritner 51 pass from Sheen (kick failed)
WH--Sheen interception return (kick failed)
