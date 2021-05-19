Sterling's Richardson wins state in triple jump

Sterling's Macy Richardson got her state track meet off to a good start with a Class D State Championship in the triple jump Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School.

This year's NSAA State Track Meet is being played out over four days as opposed to two days in previous years. Class A and D are competing on Wednesday and Thursday while Class B and C will compete on Friday and Saturday.

Richardson's jump of 36-02 bested the runner-up jump of 35-06.50. The sophomore, competing in her first ever state track meet, also qualified for finals in two other events, including the 100-hurdles with a second-best qualifying time of 15.74 and the 300-hurdles with the top time of 47.06. She'll be going for state championship in both those events as well as the long jump on Thursday.

Richardson's teammate, Dakotah Ludemann, qualified for finals in the 100-meter dash with a sixth-best preliminary time of 12.95. She also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a seventh-best preliminary time of 27.24.

Emma Harms finished 14th in the shot put for the Lady Jets with a throw of 32-08.75

For the Sterling boys, Sam Boldt finished runner-up in the long jump with a jump of 20-05.50. Wyatt Rathe competed in the same event and finished 23rd with a jump of 17-11.