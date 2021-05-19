Sterling's Richardson wins state in triple jump

Sterling's Macy Richardson got her state track meet off to a good start with a Class D State Championship in the triple jump Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School.
This year's NSAA State Track Meet is being played out over four days as opposed to two days in previous years. Class A and D are competing on Wednesday and Thursday while Class B and C will compete on Friday and Saturday.
Richardson's jump of 36-02 bested the runner-up jump of 35-06.50. The sophomore, competing in her first ever state track meet, also qualified for finals in two other events, including the 100-hurdles with a second-best qualifying time of 15.74 and the 300-hurdles with the top time of 47.06. She'll be going for state championship in both those events as well as the long jump on Thursday.
Richardson's teammate, Dakotah Ludemann, qualified for finals in the 100-meter dash with a sixth-best preliminary time of 12.95. She also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a seventh-best preliminary time of 27.24.
Emma Harms finished 14th in the shot put for the Lady Jets with a throw of 32-08.75
For the Sterling boys, Sam Boldt finished runner-up in the long jump with a jump of 20-05.50. Wyatt Rathe competed in the same event and finished 23rd with a jump of 17-11.
Andrew Richardson's discus throw of 132-11 and Tanner McDonald's throw of 132-01 was good enough for 13th and 14th place.
Derek Buss competed in the preliminaries of the 100-mter dash and finished with a 17th-best time of 11.71, which was short of qualifying for finals. Boldt competed in the same event and had a 23rd-best preliminary time of 12.27, which was short of qualifying for finals.
Andrew Harms ran in the 3,200-meter run and his time of 11:17.19 was good enough for 21st.
For the Pawnee City girls, Austin Branch finished third in the shot put with a throw of 36-09.
The Lady Indians 3,200-relay team of Madison Lytle, Mallory Branek, Olivia Gottula and Emily Lytle finished 14th with a time of 11:06.90.
Branek also ran in the 3,200-meter run and finished 18th with a time of 13:40.57.
For the Pawnee City boys, the 3,200-meter relay team of Kaden Lang, Bryce Gyhra, Kyle Gyhra and Jacob Lytle finished runner-up with a time of 8:34.56, which was just a little more than two seconds behind race champion Osmond's 8:32.50.
Jacob Lytle also ran in the 400-meter dash and his preliminary time of 51.92 was third best in the event, qualifying him for Thursday's finals. Jacob Lytle also ran the preliminaries of the 200-meter dash, but his time of 23.66 was 16th best, falling short of finals.
Simon Osborne's discus throw of 141-00 was good enough for an eighth place medal.
For the Diller-Odell girls, Skylar Pretzer was able to qualify for finals in the 100-meter dash with an eighth-best preliminary time of 13.14. She also competed in the preliminaries of the 200-meter dash and her time of 27.72 was 18th-best, short of qualifying for state.
Emily Swanson competed in the pole vault, but was unable to clear the opening height.
For the Diller-Odell boys, Austin Jurgens' discus throw of 103-11 earned him 22nd place. The Griffins 3,200-meter relay team of Tristan Rosenbaugh, Korey Theye, Jacob Meyer and Zeke Jones finished 12th with a time of 8:52.50.
Meridian's Kaylee Pribyl finished fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-06. Pribyl also competed in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash and her time of 13.62 was 21st, which was short of qualifying for finals. Kailyn Paul finished 12th in the triple jump with a jump of 32-00.75.
For the HTRS girls, Natalie Novak finished 17th in the triple jump with a jump of 31-04. She also competed in the preliminaries of the 100-hurdles and finished with a 12th-best time of 17.32, which was short of qualifying for finals.
For the HTRS boys, Jayden McNealy competed in the 100-meter dash. His preliminary time of 11.83 was 21st, which was short of qualifying for finals.
The Class D portion of the NSAA State Track Meet will conclude on Thursday.