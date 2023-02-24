It was a tough night shooting for the Sterling Lady Jets in their district final game against Elmwood-Murdock Friday night.

Sterling, the No. 12 seed in Class D1, was denied a fifth straight state tournament appearance after a 54-29 loss to No. 5 seed Elmwood-Murdock Friday night at Elmwood-Murdock High School.

Sterling trailed 11-5 after the first quarter with all five of their points coming from the free throw line. The Knights opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to open a 20-5 lead.

Sterling to two more free throws, but Elmwood-Murdock finished the second quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 25-7 at the half.

The Knights then scored the first six points of the third quarter to extend the lead to 31-7.

Sterling's first field goal of the game came midway through the third quarter when Macy Richardson scored on a floater. It was the first points of the game for Richardson, who came into the game averaging 20 points.

Richardson ended up getting seven points in the third quarter, but the Jets still trailed 36-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Katy Boldt knocked down a trio of three pointers in the fourth quarter, but the Knights would hang on for the 54-29 win.

Richardson and Boldt led the way for Sterling with nine points each while Gracyn Dolbow and Lauren Harms had four points each. Ellie Lafferty had two points.

Sterling's season comes to an end after posting a 17-7 record.

Freeman falls to top-seeded Crofton

COLUMBUS -- The Freeman Lady Falcons were thinking upset early in their district final game, but top-seeded Crofton was able to prevail in the second half.

Crofton defeated Freeman 39-21 Friday night at Columbus High School.

The two teams were tied 9-9 after the first quarter and Crofton led 16-15 at half time.

Crofton opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run and outscored the Falcons 17-2 to open a 33-17 before going on to win 39-21 in the fourth quarter.

Freeman was led by Paige Mahler's nine points while Faith Holland, Lexi Winkle and Kylie Boyer had four points each.

Crofton advances to the Class C2 State Tournament while Freeman's season comes to an end after posting a 13-12 record.