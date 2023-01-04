Stifling defense lifts Beatrice girls over Fairbury

The Beatrice girls used a suffocating full court pressure defense to pull away from Fairbury Tuesday night at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Lady O won the game 56-19, improving their record to 6-1 on the season

Addie Hatcliff knocked down four three pointers in the game and led the way with 17 points.

Fairbury's Deja Vocelka scored the first points of the game, but Beatrice's Ellie Jurgens came back with a free throw. Fairbury's Izzy Ohlde then scored to give Fairbury a 4-1 early lead.

Avery Barnard came back with a free throw and then a steal and lay up to tie the game at 4-4.

Fairbury regained the lead after a take to the hoop by Madison Ohlde, but it would be the Lady Jeffs' last lead of the game.

Beatrice finsihed the first quarter on a 12-0 run. Kiera Busboom started the run with a free throw and Addie Hatcliff followed that up with four straight points.

A three pointer by Barnard, two free throws by Jurgens and a basket by Busboom made it 16-6 after one quarter.

Beatrice would continue to pull away as they started the second quarter on a 9-0 run. Jurgens opened the quarter with two free throws and Hatcliff followed that up with consecutive three pointers. A free throw by Riley Schwisow capped the run, making it 25-6.

Fairbury's Madison Ohlde finally ended the run with a jumper, but two free throws by Jurgens and four straight points by Schwisow made it 31-8 at the half.

Jurgens opened the third quarter with two free throws. Izzy Ohlde then scored for Fairbury, but a three pointer by Schwisow and another by Hatcliff made it 39-10.

Schwisow's steal and lay up, another three pointer by Hatcliff and baskets by Annie Gleason, Busboom and Jurgens late in the third quarter extended the lead to 51-10.

With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Beatrice would coast to the 56-19 win.

In addition to Hatcliff's 17 points, Jurgens had 11 points and Schwisow had 10 points. Barnard had six, Busboom had five, Gleason had four and Delanie Roeder had three.

Madison Ohlde led Fairbury with eight points while Izzy Ohlde had four, Micah Friesen had three and Deja Vocelka and Sam Starr had two each.

The Beatrice girls will be in action again on Thursday when they host Seward at the Ozone.

Fairbury falls to 1-9 on the season and will travel to Tri County on Thursday.

The Beatrice and Fairbury boys also played Tuesday night, but that game was not over by press time. For those results, see Thursday's Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com