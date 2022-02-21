Sunland Area State Wrestling Medalists lnichols Feb 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 11 Beatrice's Torrance Keehn receives his runner-up medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Deegan Nelson receives his runner-up medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Bryce Karlin receives his third place medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Trevor Reinke receives his fourth place medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Beatrice's Autumn Bartlett receives her sixth place medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols HTRS' Aiden Worthey receives his runner-up medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Fairbury's Makena Schramm receives her runner-up medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. lnichols JCC's Jocelyn Prado receives her runner-up medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Fairbury's Kazz Hyson receives his fourth place medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Norris' Cooper Spaulding receives his fifth place medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Southern's Austen Forney receives his sixth place medal during the NSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Luke Nichols/Daily Sun sports editor Related to this story Most Popular Girl Power: Bartlett makes more Lady O history Beatrice junior Autumn Bartlett continued to make history on Friday, becoming the first Lady O wrestler to win a match at the NSAA State Wrest… Beatrice's Keehn, Nelson heading to state semifinals OMAHA -- Beatrice is sending two wrestlers to the NSAA State semifinals on Friday. Keehn, Nelson reach state finals Beatrice's Torrance Keehn and Deegan Nelson both reached the finals of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships. Three Sunland Area wrestlers finish state runner-up Three wrestlers from the Sunland Area had chances at state titles on Saturday but all came up just a bit short. Lady O defense clamps down, beats Plattsmouth The Beatrice girls basketball turned their defense up a notch in a Monday night make-up game against conference foe Plattsmouth. Keehn, Nelson both finish state runner-up Torrance Keehn and Deegan Nelson both finished runner-up in their respective weight classes of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships. Fairbury's Kazz Hyson reaches state semifinals OMAHA -- Three Sunland Area wrestlers are one win away from reaching Saturday's NSAA State Championship matches. BNFF swim team wraps up regular season The Beatrice Co-op swimming and diving team competed in their last meet of the regular season at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Meet… HTRS' Aiden Worthey reaches state finals OMAHA --Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer's Aiden Worthey will be wrestling for a state championship on Saturday. They won NSWCA wrestling titles last year, but what awaits these girls this week in Omaha is much bigger A year later, girls wrestling in Nebraska is a bigger deal: "People can't say, 'You know what, you won a title but it's not sanctioned.' Watch Now: Related Video The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup LeBron James hasn't ruled out Cleveland return AP LeBron James hasn't ruled out Cleveland return Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling AP Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling Anthony Davis expected to be sidelined for four weeks AP Anthony Davis expected to be sidelined for four weeks