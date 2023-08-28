FIRTH -- The cross country season officially got underway on Saturday for several area schools at the Norris Invite.

Norris came away with team championships in the girls race and a runner-up finish in the boys race.

The girls team finished first with 17 points with Elkhorn North finishing second with 20, Omaha Skutt in third with 79, Lincoln High fourth with 104 and Elkhorn fifth with 113.

The Tri county girls finished sixth and the Beatrice girls finished seventh.

Norris' Kendall Zavala was the individual girls champion while Atlee Wallman finished fourth and Ellie Thomas finished fifth for the Lady Titans. Norris' Hailey Finkner finished seventh and Tanna Petsche finished eighth.

Beatrice was led by Josie Frerichs's 26th finish with Kendall Hein right behind her in 27th. Addison Perrett finished 36th and Jaedyn Baxa finished 62nd.

Tri County was led by Isabelle Peters' 12th place finish while Evelyn Baker finished 33rd, Ashton Schwisow finished 46th and Abbie Drewes finished 54th.

In the boys race, Omaha Skutt won with a team score of 24 while Norris was second with 32 and Elkhorn North was third with 57.

Beatrice finished seventh in the team standings while Freeman was eighth and Tri County was 10th.

Defending Class B boys state champion Riley Boonstra picked up right where he left off with a first place finish on Saturday. Omaha Skutt claimed the next three individual spots .

Norris' Samuel Talero finished sixth, Wyatt Behrens finihed 12th and Eli Van Brocklin finished 13th.

Beatrice was led by Josiah Quinones' 14th place finish while Bryan Price finished 42nd, Lucas Frazier finished 58th and Wyatt Pfeiffer finished 62nd.

Freeman was led by Jobjosiah Muthiani's 17th place finish while Wesley Havelka finished 19th, Emmanuel Muthiani finished 77th and Brady Troxel finished 82nd.

Tri County was led by Lucas Lewandowski's 35th place finish while Sammy Holsing finished 41st, Ethan Rosenthal finished 70th and Ethan Jobman finished 88th.

Many of the same teams will be in action again on Saturday at the Beatrice Invite.