Sunland track results

THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL
At Johnson County Central
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Tri County 88, Lincoln Lutheran 84, Freeman 80, Falls City SH 73, Johnson-Brock 52, Pawnee City 38, Johnson County Central 37, HTRS 25, Parkview Christian 23, Lourdes CC 20, Weeping Water 7.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Maloley, Pawnee City, :11.76; 2. Gravatt, Johnson-Brock, :11.84; 3. Lewandowski, Tri County, :11.96; 200--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, :23.44; 2. Gravatt, Johnson-Brock, :24.02; 3. Lewandowski, Tri County, :24.10; 400--1. Lewandowski, Tri County, :53.71; 2. Jordan, Falls City SH, :54.27; 3. Buhr, Freeman, :54.65; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:07.11 ;2. Siems, Tri County, 2:07.41; 3. Ruse, Freeman, 2:09.19; 1,600--1. Siems, Tri County, 4:55.70; 2. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 4:56.59; 3. Gyhra, Pawnee City, 5:03.11; 3,200--Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 10:50.29; 2. Huskey, Johnson CC, 11:05.34; 3. Havelka, Freeman, 11:11.94; 110 hurdles--1. Jurgens, Freeman, :16.97; 2. Niles, Freeman, :17.33; 3. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, :17.68; 300 hurdles--1. Niles, Freeman, :43.91; 2. Holsing, Tri County, :44.44; 3. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, :44.62; 400 relay--1. Lincoln Lutheran, :46.30; 2. Freeman, :46.52; 3. Johnson-Brock, :46.93; 1,600 relay--1. Tri County, 3:40.34; 2. Falls City SH, 3:41.82; 3. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:42.89; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Lutheran, 9:04.55; 2. Pawnee City, 9:08.58; 3. Falls City SH, 9:16.84.
High jump--1. Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 6-0; 2. Vetrovsky, Freeman, 5-10; 3. Knudson, HTRS, 5-8; pole vault--1. Leech, HTRS, 10-0; 2. Bales, Tri County, 10-0; 3. Spahr, Tri County, 9-6; long jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 20-7; 2. Page, Parkview Christian, 19-6½; 3. Knudson, HTRS, 18-6; triple jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 42-2¾; 2. Cole, Parkview Christian, 40-11½; 3. Siems, Tri County, 38-3¾; shot put--1. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 50-3½; 2. Holthus, Johnson CC, 50-2; 3. Schawang, Falls City SH, 44-5; discus--1. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 162-0; 2. Anderson, Freeman, 134-6; 3. Rivera, Johnson CC, 131-8½
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Lutheran 133, Lourdes CC 67, Johnson County Central 56½; Falls City SH 46, Pawnee City 45, Freeman 43, Weeping Water 33, Tri County 26.83; Johnson-Brock, 26⅓; Parkview Christian 22, HTRS 20, Lewiston 8⅓.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, :13.48; 2. Martin, Lincoln Lutheran, :13.51, 3. Berkebile, Johnson CC, :13.59; 200--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :26.36; 2. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :27.75; 3. Meyer, Lourdes CC, :28.05; 400--1. Otto, Freeman, 1:04.07; 2. Clark, Tri County, 1:05.07; 3. Wehrbein, Weeping Water, 1:05.08; 800--1. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:30.71; 2. Otto, Freeman, 2:36.50; 3. Lechtenberg, Falls City SH, 2:42.28; 1,600--1. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 6:02.66; 2. Lytle, Pawnee City, 6:04.32; 3. Simon, Falls City SH, 6:20.87; 3,200--1. Simon, Falls City SH, 13:26.82; 2. Madison, Lourdes CC, 13:35.70; 3. Carlson, Parkview Christian, 14:14.61; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :14.77; 2. Admiraal, Lincoln Lutheran, :17.25; 3. Knipplemeyer, Johnson-Brock, :18.66; 300 hurdles--1. Box, Lourdes CC, :52.34; 2. Admiraal, Lincoln Lutheran, :52.34; 3. Knipplemeyer, Johnson-Brock, :54.71; 400 relay--1. Lincoln Lutheran, :51.69; 2. Johnson CC, :56.31; 3. Lourdes CC, :56.52; 1,600 relay--1. Tri County, 4:35.25; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, 4:37.83; 3. Lourdes CC, 4:38.47; 3,200 relay--1. Pawnee City, 11:05.75; 2. Parkview Christian, 11:26.18; 3. Lourdes CC, 11:35.48.
High jump--1. Meyer, Lourdes CC, 4-10; 2. Berkebile, Johnson CC, 4-8; 3. Lillenas, Johnson-Brock, 4-8; pole vault--1. Fender, Pawnee City, 7-6; 2. Howe, HTRS, 7-6; 3. Fankhauser, HTRS, 6-6; long jump--1. Berkebile, Johnson CC, 15-2¾; 2. Box, Lourdes CC, 14-11; 3. Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14-10¼; triple jump--1. Mahler, Freeman, 30-3; 2. Miller, Weeping Water, 30-0; 3. Lechtenberg, Falls City SH, 29-6½; shot put--1. Albrecht, Johnson CC, 34-7; 2. Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, 33-9; 3. Leech, HTRS, 32-1; discus--1. Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, 114-1; 2. Harrifeld, Johnson CC, 112-6; 3. Schmutz, Pawnee City, 105-4.