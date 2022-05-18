 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swanson finishes state runner-up in pole vault

Madeline Swanson was able to capture a Class B State runner-up finish in the pole vault after breaking her own school record.

Swanson's vault of 11-06 on Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium was the same height as the winning vault by Syracuse's Kennedy Stanley, but Swanson had more misses, dropping her to the runner-up spot.

Swanson also ran in the prelims of the 400-meter dash, but her 24th best time of 1:02.42 fell short of qualifying for Thursday's finals.

Morgan Mahoney will be competing for a state championship in the 100-meter dash on Thursday. Her preliminary time of 12.30 on Wednesday was the best in the Class B field. She also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a third place preliminary time of 25.59.

Avery Barnard finished 17th in the long jump for the Lady O with a jump of 15-04.75. Barnard finished with a seventh-best preliminary time of 26.18 in the 200-meter dash, which qualifies her for Thursday's finals.

Barnard finished with a 12th best 100-meter dash time of 12.77, which was short of qualifying for Thursday's finals.

The Lady O 3,200-meter relay team of Swanson, Josie Frerichs, Chelsea Leners and Addie Hatcliff finished ninth with a time of 10:04.74.

Norris' Taylor Bredthauer was able to capture a Class B State Championship in the long jump with a winning jump of 17-09.75. Her next closest challenger was Keeliannne Green of Arlington, who had a runner-up jump of 17-09.25.

Bredthauer will also be competing on Thursday for state titles in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter. Her preliminary time of 12.35 in the 100-meter dash was third best in the Class B field and her time of 25.48 fourth best.

Also for the Norris girls, Jordyn Williams finished 23rd in the long jump with a jump of 14-07.50. Chloe Bischoff finished ninth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-06. Gracie Kircher finished 16th in the discus with a throw of 109-07.

The Norris girls 3,200-meter relay team of Ellie Thomas, Delaney Leyden, Laci Havlat and Kendall Zavala finished 11th with a time of 10:07.58.

Norris' Cooper Hausmann will be competing for a state title in the 100-meter dash on Thursday. His preliminary time of 11.06 on Wednesday was second best in the Class B field.

Also for the Norris boys, Zach Pittman finished with a sixth-best preliminary time of 50.65 in the 400-meter dash, which qualifies him for finals.

Norris' Riley Boonstra finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:52.20. Eli Holt finished third in the shot put with a throw of 54-11.25.

Trevor Ozenbaugh had a 13th-best preliminary time in the 100-meter dash, which is short of qualifying for finals.Austin Madsen had a 14th-best preliminary time of 52.22 in the 400-meter dash, which was short of qualifying for finals.

Cooper Cerny also fell short of qualifying in the 100-meter dash with a 20th-best prelim time of 11.48.

Dietrich Borchardt finished 22nd in the triple jump with a jump of 40-07.50

Tanner Languis finished with a 22nd-best preliminary time of 16.81 in the 110-hurdles, which was shy of qualifying for Thursday's final.

The Titan 3,200-meter relay team of Zach Pittman, Sam Talero, Riley Boonstra and Tanner Cooper finished fourth with a time of 8:07.56.

For the Fairbury girls, Jami Mans finished with a 14th best preliminary time of 16.39 in the 100-hurdles, which is short of qualifying for Thursday's finals. Emily Huss also competed in the 100-hurdle prelims, but was disqualified.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel finished with an 11th best 400-meter dash time of 51.76, which was short of qualifying for finals.  Alex Buxton finished with a 16th-best preliminary time of 16.27 in the 110-hurdles, which was short of qualifying for Thursday's finals.

The Class A and B portion of the NSAA State Track and Field Championships is scheduled to conclude on Thursday. Class C and D will begin on Friday and conclude on Saturday.

