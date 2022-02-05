 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
The Next Level

The Next Level: Vanschoiack chooses College of Saint Mary

  • 0
Jaidyn Vanschoiack signing

Jaidyn Vanschoiack signs her letter of intent to swim at the College of Saint Mary. She is joined by her mother Lisa Vanschoiack (left) and father Toby Vanschoiack (right); Back row from left: Former BNFF swim coach Marian Wallen, current BNFF coach Dina Scheele, assistant coach Lexi Ahrens and College of Saint Mary Coach Terri Hermes.

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Jaidyn Vanschoiack has decided to continue her swimming career at the College of Saint Mary next year. Vanshoiack is a three time state qualifier and four year varsity letter winner for the BNFF Co-op swimming team, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman.

Parents: Lisa and Toby Vanschoiack

College choice: College of Saint Mary

Sport: Swimming

Major: Biology

Why did you choose College of Saint Mary: I chose College of Saint Mary because the people were very welcoming and I loved the environment on campus.

Swimming honors: Three time state qualifier; Four year varsity letterwinner; River City Conference Champs; River Cities Conference all-academic; Journal Start all-academic award.

Other honors: Renaissance award; Scholastic Achievement; Honor Roll; Four year varsity letter in softball and soccer

People are also reading…

Advice to BHS underclassmen: To try your best and have fun because the four years go by fast.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News