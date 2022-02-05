The Next Level: Vanschoiack chooses College of Saint Mary

Beatrice senior Jaidyn Vanschoiack has decided to continue her swimming career at the College of Saint Mary next year. Vanshoiack is a three time state qualifier and four year varsity letter winner for the BNFF Co-op swimming team, which consists of swimmers from Beatrice, Norris, Fairbury and Freeman.
Parents: Lisa and Toby Vanschoiack
College choice: College of Saint Mary
Sport: Swimming
Major: Biology
Why did you choose College of Saint Mary: I chose College of Saint Mary because the people were very welcoming and I loved the environment on campus.
Swimming honors: Three time state qualifier; Four year varsity letterwinner; River City Conference Champs; River Cities Conference all-academic; Journal Start all-academic award.
Other honors: Renaissance award; Scholastic Achievement; Honor Roll; Four year varsity letter in softball and soccer
Advice to BHS underclassmen: To try your best and have fun because the four years go by fast.