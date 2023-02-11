Beatrice senior Emily Allen has decided to continue her volleyball career at Doane University. Allen had 83 total kills and 38 total blocks during her senior season for Beatrice.

What were your reasons for choosing Doane? I chose Doane because I love that they really value community, and having a good relationship between students and professors. I also like that they have a small class size, and offer the flexibility of a major.

What other schools did you consider? I was also considering Concordia, and early on during the recruitment process I looked at some other small schools that were out of state.

How long have you desired to play college volleyball? I have wanted to play volleyball in college since around sophomore year.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? I really enjoyed getting to know all the different coaches, and also the more schools I looked at the more I learned about what I really value in a school.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game? The strengths I will bring is that I am a super outgoing person, and very easy to get along with. I also think that my almost constant positive attitude and leadership skills will also be very valuable to me during my college career.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? I think my biggest challenge will be, if I do decide to do music as well at Doane, will be balancing everything with my academics. But I have done a pretty good job at that in high school, so it shouldn't be too hard.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? I am super excited just for the friendships I am going to form. Before school even starts I am already going to have a friend group established, which can be one of the most stressful things when going to college. I am also looking forward to getting to continue to compete in the sport I love, but I do think I am overall just excited for all the new friendships.