The Next Level: Arnold heading to UNK
Drew Arnold signing

Beatrice's Drew Arnold recently signed his letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Arnold his accompanied by Beatrice head coach Jordan Johnson (far left), assistant coach A.J. Jaramillo (left) and his father Jason Arnold (right)

 lnichols

Beatrice senior Drew Arnold has chosen to continue his wrestling career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Arnold has more than 150 career wins, multiple school records and is a three time state medalist. Arnold earned a third place medal at state his junior year, a fourth place medal his sophomore year and a fifth place medal his freshman year. He figures to have a good chance at earning a fourth state medal at the 2021 NSAA State Meet. 

Parents: Jason Arnold

Major: Undecided

Why you chose UNK: "They have great coaches and it's a team that is very accepting and good guys to be around."

Wrestling honors: Three time state medalist; Career and season school record holder for three point near falls, pins and tech falls; Career school record holder for two point near falls, pins and wins.

Advice: "Always work hard and never give up on your goals."

