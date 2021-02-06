The Next Level: Arnold heading to UNK

Beatrice senior Drew Arnold has chosen to continue his wrestling career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Arnold has more than 150 career wins, multiple school records and is a three time state medalist. Arnold earned a third place medal at state his junior year, a fourth place medal his sophomore year and a fifth place medal his freshman year. He figures to have a good chance at earning a fourth state medal at the 2021 NSAA State Meet.

Parents: Jason Arnold

Major: Undecided

Why you chose UNK: "They have great coaches and it's a team that is very accepting and good guys to be around."

Wrestling honors: Three time state medalist; Career and season school record holder for three point near falls, pins and tech falls; Career school record holder for two point near falls, pins and wins.

Advice: "Always work hard and never give up on your goals."

