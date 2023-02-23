Beatrice senior Avery Barnard has decided to continue her softball career at Wichita State. During her senior season, Barnard led the team with a .597 batting average. She had 34 singles, eight doubles, one triple and three home runs. She led the team with 38 runs scored.

What were your reasons for choosing Wichita State? I chose Wichita because of the coaches, it was close to home, and I had the opportunity to play at the highest level with my sister.

What other schools did you consider? SDSU, UMKC, and Drake.

How long have you desired to play college softball? since I was young.

What position do you plan to play in college? Outfield

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? Getting to see what other colleges had to offer.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game? competitiveness, speed, and a growth mindset.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? I think the biggest challenge will be studying to be in the medical field and playing softball at the highest level.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? I’m looking forward to traveling the country and playing the game I love most.