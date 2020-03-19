You are the owner of this article.
The Next Level: Barnard chooses Wichita State
The Next Level: Barnard chooses Wichita State

Addie Barnard signing

Beatrice's Addie Barnard signs her letter of intent to play softball at Wichita State. Barnard is joined by (from left) sisters Baylor Barnard, sister Reece Barnard, mother Deann Barnard, former Beatrice coach Dennis Dodge, sister Avery Barnard and father Curt Barnard.

 lnichols

Beatrice's Addie Barnard has decided to continue her softball career at Wichita State. In 2019, she hit .667 with 17 homers, 13 doubles, 48 RBIs and 67 runs scored. She also had 23 stolen bases, drew 44 walks and went 17-4 in the circle with a 3.21 ERA. She is also the Class B career home run record holder with 44.

Parents: Deann and Curt Barnard

Major: Health Science

Why you chose Wichita State: "This college felt like home and I loved the campus."

Softball honors: 4 year letter winner; All-Conference; First team All-State; First Team Super State; Nebraska record holder for home runs in a career

Other honors: Academic All-RCC; Track state medalist; Starter on the State runner-up basketball team.

Advice: "Always give 110 percent and hard work will pay off."

