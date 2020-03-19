The Next Level: Barnard chooses Wichita State

Beatrice's Addie Barnard has decided to continue her softball career at Wichita State. In 2019, she hit .667 with 17 homers, 13 doubles, 48 RBIs and 67 runs scored. She also had 23 stolen bases, drew 44 walks and went 17-4 in the circle with a 3.21 ERA. She is also the Class B career home run record holder with 44.