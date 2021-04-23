 Skip to main content
The Next Level: Borzekofski chooses Peru State
The Next Level: Borzekofski chooses Peru State

Carson Borzekofski signing

Carson Borzekofski recently is letter of intent to play basketball for Peru State. Pictured with Carson are athletic director Jerry Rempe, Peru State Head Coach Robert Ludwig, and Southern head Basketball coach Zack Emerson.

 Photo submitted

Southern senior Carson Borzekofski has decided to continue his basketball career at Peru State.

Borzekofski scored a total of 368 points for the Raiders during his senior season, averaging 17.5 points per game. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

He led the Raiders to a 12-9 record. There season ended on a 57-48 loss to eventual state qualifier Tri County.

Borzekofski earned All-State Honorable Mention honors in Class C2. He also was named to the All-Pioneer Conference First Team.

