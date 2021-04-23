The Next Level: Borzekofski chooses Peru State

Southern senior Carson Borzekofski has decided to continue his basketball career at Peru State.

Borzekofski scored a total of 368 points for the Raiders during his senior season, averaging 17.5 points per game. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

He led the Raiders to a 12-9 record. There season ended on a 57-48 loss to eventual state qualifier Tri County.

Borzekofski earned All-State Honorable Mention honors in Class C2. He also was named to the All-Pioneer Conference First Team.

