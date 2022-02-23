The Next Level: DeBoer chooses SCC

Beatrice senior Adam DeBoer has decided to continue his baseball career at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. DeBoer had 76 at bats during his junior year and hit .289 with 22 runs scored and 21 RBI's. He led the team with nine doubles. He also had eight pitching appearances and had a 4.27 ERA with 30 strikeouts. He was a key contributor in Beatrice's State Championship season.
Parents: Jay and Jodi DeBoer
College choice: Southeast Community College
Sport: Baseball
Major: Exercise Science
Why did you choose SCC: I chose SCC because they have a really good program and do a great job of developing and moving kids on to good schools. It’s been my dream to play division one baseball, and going to SCC will put me in the best position to do that.
Honors and accomplishments in baseball: All State, All Conference, State Champion
Other honors: Honor Roll
Advice to BHS underclassmen: The more work you put into your school work, sports, activities, etc...The better you feel about yourself and accomplishments by the end of your high school career.