Beatrice senior Caden Eggleston has decided to continue his wrestling career at Morningside University. Eggleston finished his senior season with a 45-3 record and finished with a third place state medal in the 152-pound division in Class B.

What were your reasons for choosing this Morningside? Great atmosphere and good medical program.

What other schools did you consider? Other NAIA schools and a couple D-II

How long have you desired to wrestle in college? Since I was in eighth grade

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? Getting to know the coaches and athletes on the campus better

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game? Hard work and dedication

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? Living on my own away from home

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? To continue learning and improving at the sport of wrestling.