Beatrice senior Kasha Gartner has decided to continue her cheerleading career at Peru State.

What were your reasons for choosing Peru State? I chose Peru State because it felt like home. The school offers me amazing opportunities, not only for my major, but for overall lifestyle. It also is close to home and I can come back and support my school family.

What other schools did you consider? I considered Wayne State, Hastings, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

How long have you desired to cheer in college? I have always wanted to be an athlete in college. I have cheered for about 10 years now and I absolutely love it, and Peru has such an amazing cheer program.

What did you enjoy about the recruiting process? During the recruiting process, I enjoyed being able to find what was best for me as a person. Each coach that reached out was truly amazing, and I will forever be grateful for them.

What are the strengths you’ll bring to the college game? Well, I believe my strengths are how strong and dedicated I am as a person. I have been dedicated to cheerleading for a long time, so my strength in the sport has come through.

What do you think will be the biggest challenges? I believe my biggest challenges will be probably adapting to the environment. I definitely will miss home, but I also know this is my path.

What are you looking forward to most in college athletics? In college athletics, I am excited to form many new friendships and meet new people. I am also excited to make so many new memories and learn so many new skills within cheer.